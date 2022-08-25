ANDOVER
37 Algonquin Ave: Richard C. Manjoney and Rosanne Schipani to Kimberly and Jillian A. Middlemiss, $1,125,000
16 Balmoral St. Unit 301: David W. Wright to AVK Enterprises LLC, $275,000
15 Blackberry Lane: Daniel M. and Katherine E. Grondin to Christopher P. and Jenna Macphee, $1,225,000
750 Brookside Drive Unit E: James M. Mcgonigle to Oleg Suru, $360,000
100 Central St.: Clipper RT and Dennis A. Barous to Kindred Homes Inc, $400,000
2 Christian Way: Gur D Singh RET and Gur D. Singh to Laxmikant and Archana Sharma, $1,255,000
8 Donald Circle: Lih Yen&Tzai Y Hsieh RET and Lih Yen Hsieh to Evan H. and Emily R. Michals, $850,000
60 Elm St.: Ronald A. and Claire L. Radice to 84 Andover Street LLC, $775,000
8 Knollcrest Drive: Gregory and Pamela Wilkie to Christopher C. and Sonya S. Manocchio, $1,400,000
30 Lowell Junction Road: TJ RT and Thomas W. Goddard to 30 Lowell Junction LLC, $7,000,000
4 Montclair Ave.: Jay S. and Kimberly Sousa to John and Maria Sullivan, $990,000
122 N Main St.: Dawn Fisher-Salk to Buxton Redevelopment LLC, $550,000
9 Pioneer Circle: Marcia Walsh to JKK RT and Joy Eaton-Nemergut, $865,000
30 Stoneybrook Circle: William T. and Deborah J. Maclellan to James and Morgan Deng, $1,705,000
BOXFORD
3 Mill Run Road: Sadacca Family Hldg T and Judith C. Sadacca to Daniel J. and Stephanie A. Walsh, $865,000
111 Woodcrest Drive: James M. and Kathleen A. Mcdermott to Emma H. and Ryan J. Dono, $980,000
DRACUT
99 Bouchard Ave.: Robert P. Doherty and Kelsey E. Oconnor to Nana Y. Boateng and Peace Akorlatse, $550,000
100 Cass Ave Unit B22: DCR Development LLC to Brian N. Curley, $275,000
19 Colonial Drive: David H. and Erin L. Sylvester to Jahzmin M. Walker and Corey A. Halliday, $650,000
50 Lakeshore Drive: Priscilla G Mccarthy LT and Priscilla G. Mccarthy to 50 Lakeshore Dr LLC, $200,000
235 Salem Road: Gary and Debra Lucas to John Campbell and Katelyn Tobin, $780,000
346 Salem Road: Stephen and Jaclyn Phair to Michael Sunde and Kimberly Casey, $569,900
74 Tennis Plaza Road Unit 38: Joseph A. Dambrosio to Jared R. Kern, $317,500
84 Tennis Plaza Road Unit 50: Christopher Rudulier and Nicole Rewuski to Marina A. Mello, $317,000
179 Tyngsboro Road: Jennifer L. Warren to Winwin Properties LLC, $213,000
GEORGETOWN
48 West St.: J M M RT and Jeanne M. Mulligan to Katherine Riley, $602,500
GROVELAND
154 Center St.: 460 Merrimack LLC to HKL Realty LLC, $1,250,000
5 Groveland Commons Way Unit 5: Stephen J. Lamonica to Julie Segalla, $425,000
6 Main St.: Victoria A. and James W. Farrell to Ne Edual&Dev Supports Ctr, $620,000
HAVERHILL
27 14th Ave.: Bradford J. Brooks and Lloyd Jenning to Marcos Amaya and Noemi Rodriguez, $450,000
29 Belmont Ave.: Rae L. Boisselle to Michael P. Sheehan, $164,000
20 Blaisdell St. Unit 3: Derek Montalto to Emily E. Clark, $260,000
71-73 Blaisdell St.: Scott K. and Pamela P. Ruane to Israle Villegas-Diaz and Julissa M. Urena, $580,000
1081 Boston Road: Karen Bandhauer-Conte to Carol and Jose C. Hernandez, $549,000
1352 Broadway: Saida Hilario to A Stankiewicz 2012 T and Amy Stankiewicz, $644,000
167 Concord St.: Andrew Sieminski to Michelle Davignon, $500,000
4-6 Davis Place: Essex North Prop LLC to Joseph Greene, $551,000
19 Forest St.: Ryan W. and Gia M. Elliott to Michael and Samantha Mastone, $600,000
82 Fountain St.: Kenneth G. and Shakira K. Foreman to Chase F. and Tara Bianchi, $476,000
27 Hamel Way Unit 27: Nicole Murphy to Andrew Hunter, $445,000
2 Iris Way Unit 167: Clifford A. and Mary B. Poth to Penelope A. Bardsley, $350,000
120 Lakeview Ave.: Rachel A. and Richard W. Scruton to David Wells and Jordan Perkins, $520,000
18 Lilac Lane Unit 18: Roland R. and Mary A. Jacques to Alexander and Katherine Mccampbell, $455,000
40 Locke St.: FC Haverhill LLC to Locke Street Owner LLC, $77,000,436
25 Oak Terrace: Samantha E. and Joshua Canfield to Mariela E. Toribio, $520,000
83 Standish Road: Thu Pham and Tran Huyen-Pham to Rkaco LLC, $210,000
41 Thomas Ave.: Frank E. and Jenna L. Wallack to Cristal Taveras, $475,000
472 W Lowell Ave.: Travis Wilson to Kristen Cullity, $365,000
132 W Meadow Road Unit 75-1F: Christina F. Coady to John P. Arahovites, $234,900
150 Washington St.: 150 Washington Street LLC to Gacema Inc, $290,000
436 Washington St.: Christopher M. and Tina Delmonte to Jazguel A. Rivas-Martinez, $532,000
141 White St.: E-Z Way RT and Donna L. Carbone to DMJA Realty LLC, $130,000
21 Wingate St. Unit 405: Benedetti Maryann R Est and Faith A. Benedetti to Charle Maroun, $205,000
LAWRENCE
121 Farley St.: Jose A. and Gladys Perez to Vicente J. Perez and Ralmadys D. Mella-Perez, $520,000
33-35 Floral St.: Albert A. Maciariello to Juan Arias and Fernando A. Pena, $630,000
469 Hampshire St. Unit B: John Sorbello to Yemar R. Matias, $250,000
469 Hampshire St. Unit A: Giovanni Sorbello to Yudelka M. Hidalgo, $275,000
476-1/2 Haverhill St.: Nelson Garcia to Ramon R. Mireles-Brito and Wendy M. Gonzalez, $724,000
26 Hofmann Ave.: Dhariana M. Gonzalez to Lisandro Dejesus, $650,000
25 Kingston St.: Wayne D. Fields to Nicolas Eqsuea-Cruceta and Maria Cueva, $335,000
30-36 Lawrence St.: Deacy Building Rt LLC to Broadway Lodging LLC and OPC Realty LLC, $3,550,000
68-70 Manchester St.: Alfredo Givseppi-Biajoli and Roberta P. Biajoli to Carlos A. Acevedo and Keury Josbel-Acevedo, $690,000
38 Orchard St.: Josepina Cepeda and Antonio Mora to Porfirio Brito-Leocadio and Rosa Mora, $600,000
334-336 Park St.: Christopher R. York to Romain and Florence M. Strecker, $650,000
16 Rockwood Lane: Kevin D. and Laurie J. Crowley to Yuremi A. Demercedes and Manuel A. Mercedes-Lizardo, $504,000
115-117 Saratoga St.: Ventura Borgen RET and Maribel M. Ventura to Rogelia M. Calderon and Keyli Burgos, $600,000
METHUEN
12 Ashley Lane Unit 12: Luongo Sandra S Est and James R. Rigoli to M Martello RT and Mary T. Martello, $650,000
40 Danbury Drive Unit 6: James M. Jacobs to Yanis Ortiz-Gondre, $199,900
10 Edgar St.: Yolanda A. Lopez to Benny L. and Leslie Montanez, $510,000
3 Falmouth St.: Shannon M. Mccallion to Gary and Ashley Famiglietti, $535,000
48 Hill St.: Catherine M. and David H. Ferguson to Michael J. and Catherine L. Gibbon, $760,000
7 Hilltop Road: Sheila A. and James T. Collins to Maylen T. De Paiz and Uriel D. Tejada, $485,000
37 Maplewood Ave.: Howley Allan P Est and Renee Howley to Rafic Saadi, $289,900
50-52 Mystic St.: George A. Martin to Craig M. Lebrun and Karina Soto, $630,000
175 Old Ferry Drive: Russell Richardson to Covest Properties LLC, $250,000
36 Pine Tree Dr Unit 36: John A. and Kathleen A. Coppola to Richtsmeier T and Steven C. Richtsmeier, $780,000
83 Pine Tree Drive Unit 83: Steven D. and Donna M. Lizotte to Elizabeth Goldstein, $860,000
447 Prospect St.: Mark D. Mastrangelo to JMG Real Estate LLC, $350,000
24 Rebecca Way Unit 24: George Realty LLC to John A. and Kathleen A. Coppola, $675,000
35 Webb St.: Midtown Services LLC to David and Donna M. Shaw, $303,500
NORTH ANDOVER
173 Coachmans Lane: Anne M. Issenberg to Jerel and Mascia Defrancesco, $1,100,000
120 Edgelawn Ave. Unit 9: Corcoran RET 2019 and Walter J. Corcoran to Wellerson B. De Almeida, $360,000
29 Edmands Road: Kristine L. Laporte and Kathleen J. Burton to Joseph M. and Kristen M. Clarke, $675,000
52 Farrwood Ave. Unit 2: Stephen and Becky Desimone to Brenlley Properties LLC, $218,000
4 Fernview Ave. Unit 3: Jason Mahir and Yossri Kairlis to Molly Lonergan and Joshua Brown, $307,000
340 Foster St.: LCD FT and Chad J. Downer to Rachel and Marcel Cuffy, $785,000
280 Holt Road Unit 4: Haines Lma RT and Wiilliam T. Haines to Rodney and Elizabeth Lippold, $70,000
9 Princeton St.: Essex Black RT and Deborah A. Leblanc to David and Linda Walker, $585,000
103 Rosemont Drive: Steven L. and Susan G. Morandi to Emily S. Camp, $1,242,000
1 Scott Circle: Arthur M. and Michelle L. Durkin to Alecia R. and Ross L. Turner, $1,210,000
35 Wood Ave. Unit 35: Rachel Azer to Rachel A. Eustis and Mathews Campos, $408,000
NORTH READING
491 Park St.: James R. and Deborah A. Alley to John and Hwa C. Purdy, $650,000
17 Tower Hill Road: Deborah Rocklin to Adelaida Palla-Cachorro and Daniel Cardona-Naranjo, $700,000
SALISBURY
123 Cable Ave. Unit B: David Z. Lippman to Peter and Angeline Kinnon, $520,000
12 Cushing St.: Johanna B Page RET and Johanna B. Page to Alyssa Schatzel, $516,000
4 Derby Lane Unit A: Daniel E. and Nicole M. Lassik to Christine P Donahue T and Christine P. Donahue, $655,000
11 Locust St.: Knowles IRT and Timothy W. Knowles to Derek Roundy, $285,000