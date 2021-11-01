ANDOVER
36-40 Center St: Goff Janice J Est and Elaine M. Robinson to Marco and Cassia Jamur, $810,100
4 Ferndale Ave: Mary A. Afarian to Charles M. and Michele A. Allen, $700,000
26 Haverhill St Unit A: Madison E. Marasca and Joel M. Berger to Yao Liu and Yingxin Ye, $390,000
70 N Main St Unit 70: Duc Long-Nguyen and Thi H. Thanh-Dinh to Christian Brown and Kaitlyn Robitaille, $537,500
177 N Main St Unit 177: Arthur J. and Beth E. Lynch to Melyned Figueroa, $300,000
4 Orchard Xing: Suzanne Smith to Jianxian Zheng and Jie Xu, $1,340,000
5 Porter Rd Unit 201: Anil Nanda and Laura Merkler-Nanda to Qian Xu, $486,000
16 Sagamore Dr: M Sendecke Family Hldg T and Gail C. Sendecke to Clinton and Elizabeth M. Reiser, $749,900
75 Spring Grove Rd: Kevin and Kimberly Z. Rose to Gerald and Keren Edwards, $1,250,000
1000 Spring Valley Dr Unit A: Murali Somavarapu to James C. Lu and Limin Mao, $390,500
BOXFORD
167 Killam Hill Rd: Carol A. Abramo to Andrew and Crystal V. Dibartolomeo, $775,000
57 Stonecleave Rd: Christine L. Hoxha to Brendan C. Gangl and Zuzana Zvarova, $832,000
DRACUT
10 Bay St: Casmack LLC to Teso Real Estate Inc, $460,000
3 Boxwood Cir: Isabella W. Gitau and Jane Waweru to Frashiah W. Gitau, $545,000
14 D St: Mary E. and Jean P. Plouffe to Carmen Difo, $625,000
103 Fox Ave: Danielle J. Faulkner to Sean Young, $395,000
24 Hammock Ct: Scott A. Perreault and Jennifer Toppi to Robert Toppi, $430,000
7 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Rob Serieyreath-Chhorn and Taylor Thuy-Tran, $680,000
12 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Brendan M. and Jillian Grosse, $689,900
860 Hildreth St: Brandon and Chelsea Korona to Leang and Linda Chhor, $530,000
337 Pleasant St: Appleton Grove LLC to Mary H. and Mark Carroll, $343,000
473 Riverside St: Casmack LLC to Teso Real Estate Inc, $460,000
GEORGETOWN
24 Baldpate Rd: Casey William D Est and William D. Casey to Kristina M. and Renato Paolini, $515,000
48 Jewett St: Robert D. and Maureen P. Woods to Nicholas Fabrizio and Lauren Hagens, $610,000
19 Larch Rd: Kenneth E. Haskell and Kathleen A. Roche to Teresah Nyaga and Daid N. Wanjahi, $385,000
24 Marlboro Rd: Marlene A. Petrakis to Joanna K. and Mark J. Long, $600,000
15 Old Jacobs Rd: Julie A. Rogers to Amy Monnard, $445,000
2 Sage Rd: Maura and Paul Sousa to Lindsay M. and Matthew J. Messina, $871,000
GROVELAND
265 Center St: Denn FT and Carmen L. Denn to Rockwood T and Rebecca L. Rockwood, $853,000
HAVERHILL
14 Allison Cir: Dorene A. Webb to Gary and Meryl Montalto, $802,000
100 Brickett Hill Cir: Woodside FT and Marijane V. Helbick to John E. Macdonald, $339,900
10-14 Davenport St: David A. Soucy to Andrea Gomez, $550,000
65 Farrwood Dr Unit 65: Amy L. Pike to Frederick Clark, $325,000
359 Gile St: Jared Levasseur to Carla M. and Henry Munoz, $530,000
239 Groveland St: Jennifer L. Roy and Jarod Soucy to Eric Sudol, $350,000
41 Hill St: Domilka P. Calcano and Joaquin F. Contreras to Pierre P. Julien and Nanouce StFort, $525,000
130 Lowell Ave: James R. Debitetto to Diana M. Ramirez, $410,000
12-14 Macon Ave: Ashland Street LLC to Vargas Properties LLC, $600,000
111 Middlesex St: Odessa and Seun Chhim to Rafael A. Vaquerano, $431,000
40 Montrose Ave Unit 40: Bonnie S. Downey to Denise Ruhmann, $350,000
714 N Broadway: Haseltine FT and Monica R. Baker to Andrew L. and Mary E. Frelinger, $405,000
440 North Ave Unit 2: Christie Dolan to Pagels FT and Kerry Sabatino, $220,000
43-45 Oak Ter: Fatima Severino-Baez and Dairy C. Mendez-Severino to Vicente Mendez and Isaura Ogando-Taveras, $535,000
109-111 River St Unit 3: Carey L. and Jeremy S. Greene to Marlene M. Gonzalez, $240,000
58 S Pine St: Paul N. Carelis and Jillian Harvey to Redfinnow Borrower LLC, $360,000
160 Salem St Unit 101: Danielle J. Gauthier to Lesley A. and Theodore D. Paolucci, $315,000
606 Salem St: Macdonald FT and Susan H. Macdonald to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $170,000
30 Vernon St: Zylkuski FT and Cynthia G. Zylkuski to Merrimack Vly Rlty Grp, $260,000
11 Villa St Unit 105: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 102: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 101: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 306: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 307: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 202: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 205: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 204: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 2: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 103: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 104: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 201: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 203: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 206: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 301: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 302: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 303: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 304: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 305: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 401: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 402: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 403: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 404: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 405: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 406: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 407: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 501: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 503: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 504: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 506: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 507: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 508: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
11 Villa St Unit 505: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 4: Ronald Pitochelli to Rafinel Castillo, $173,000
70 W Meadow Rd Unit 23: Juan A. Gomez to K Matthew Klueber, $300,000
12 W Parish Ridge Rd: Theresa and William Dunn to Sarah Powell, $449,000
333 Washington St Unit 333: Teresa C. Cabrera to Shanelle Bonilla, $195,000
96 Winter St: 92 Winter St LLC to Elm Tet LLC, $660,000
LAWRENCE
543 Andover St Unit 3: Millwood Realty LLC to Hossiri and Leislie Good-Solo, $365,000
41-43 Brookfield St: Oval RE Assets Corp to Carmen I. Ovalles, $531,250
130 Byron Ave: Maria Hernandez to Lourdes Baez-Vazquez and Alondra M. Santana, $350,000
17 Camden St: Francisco A. Ramos-Taveras to Juan C. Barrios-Rodriguez and Elda O. Arreaga-Chavez, $405,000
100-102 Chester St: Franklin Bautista and Yohanael I. Ramos-Silverio to Aleida Marilis-Herrera and Mathevis J. Almonte, $714,000
29 Kingston St: Carmen Nunez-Difo to Yissel A. DeDuran and Fernando Duran-Reyes, $425,000
304-306 Lawrence St: Elmer O. Pineda to Jesus R. Melendez-Estevez and Crismeldy E. DelaRosa, $640,000
67 S Bowdoin St: Lberthiaume T 2020 and Patricia L. Lynch to 67 South Bowdoin T and Patricia L. Lynch, $100,000
20 Thomas Rd: Placido J. Laudani and Nancy I. Iacono to Steven M. Iacono, $400,000
275-277 Water St: Michael R. and Elaine M. Hanson to A G&J RT and Jose A. Estrella, $475,000
METHUEN
27 Christopher Dr Unit 27: Utkarsh Patel to Maroun and Mirna Bechara, $315,000
19 Cox Ln: David A. Pappalardo to Simone and Rebecca Andronaco, $475,000
8 Dexter St: John N. and Jane E. Terranova to Marisol Zamora, $541,000
46 Green St: Bryan and Richard B. Gamby to Jose Vasquez, $400,000
28 Hampstead St: Dany E. and Joelle D. Karam to Kean Pierre-ElHachem and Patricia ElHachem, $710,000
3 Henley St: Roger P. and Yvette M. Gagne to Corey and Frances Ellis, $350,000
311 Lowell St: John Vargas to Kamal Azzi, $299,000
20 Norgate Rd: Aziz Chabchab to Junior Lopez, $415,000
21 Oak St Unit D: Leslie Holland to Linda Hayek-Saab, $269,900
60 Oakhill Dr: Christopher and Patricia A. Marchese to Jordany Gregorio, $465,000
143 Old Ferry Dr: Shaun P. and Olga A. Gehring to Styven Pena-Medina and Dayliana Espinal, $705,000
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 6-202: Robert C. and Carolyn M. Pollard to Laurin Knight, $270,000
23 Sea St: Jeffrey R. and Cheryl A. Barraclough to Reannon L. Webb, $425,000
42 Sherwood Dr Unit 42: Steven and Pamela D. Perretti to Brian T. Barcelo, $635,000
66 Sherwood Dr Unit 66: Lejin Huang and Hong Guo to Philip and Patricia Grant, $710,000
2 Weybossett St: Stephen P. and Pamela A. Carney to Donna and Lawrence Hovor, $450,000
NORTH ANDOVER
195 Amberville Rd: Neha Patel and Chetan Dodhia to Vinayak K. Nairi and Shraddha V. Gaonkar, $881,000
83 Beverly St Unit 83: Robert and Shannon T. Phillips to Deonte F. Dunn, $325,000
97 Bradford St: Evan and Elena Falaras to Odilia A. Castro, $718,000
Chestnut St: Massachusetts Electric Co to Trustees Of Reservations, $75,000
14 Inglewood St: Mary Mccomish to Mary A. Afarian, $499,000
148 Main St Unit K424: Eugenia Hatch and Anastasia Paris to Anthony Takis and Vanessa L. Mapanao, $295,000
11 Stacy Dr: Beresford Andrew C Est and Mary V. Campagna to Constance J. Thober and Richard Clark, $420,000
2604 Tupelo Cir Unit 2604: Ronald M. and Tomeka Kinsey to Steven R. and Lisa J. Nadeau, $595,000
NORTH READING
9 Brentwood Rd: Mikail M. and Samira Moiseyev to Thomas D. and Brittany Kiselak, $700,000
207 Park St: Joan Crawford FT and Michael B. Crawford to Beverly Caporale, $784,000
7 Pickard Ln: Linda K Halik IRT and Jennifer J. Reese to Seonghwan Yee and Sungeun Kwak, $752,000
10 Winterberry Ln: Patricia A. Ashman to Leo and Ellen Schrantz, $1,020,000
SALISBURY
17 Carter Ave Unit A: Timothy J. Costello and Maureen A. Lynch to Samantha Werner and William Zimicki, $513,000
58 Folly Mill Rd: Benjamin A. and Kerri L. Fowler to Karyn M. Pallotta-Mcgovern, $822,000
46 Lafayette Rd: Henry C. Becker to Barbara J. and Glenn W. Fernald, $580,000
55 Lafayette Rd: Gabrielle Minh-Hong to Bledar Naco, $410,000
15 Learned Ln: Philip S. Capolupo to Jonathan M. and Leah Kimball, $620,000
6 Partridge Ln Unit B: Mark J. and Richard W. Brooks to Trevor R. Bossi, $425,000
19 Rabbit Rd: William Hart to Alejandro J. Montano, $550,000
