ANDOVER

36-40 Center St: Goff Janice J Est and Elaine M. Robinson to Marco and Cassia Jamur, $810,100

4 Ferndale Ave: Mary A. Afarian to Charles M. and Michele A. Allen, $700,000

26 Haverhill St Unit A: Madison E. Marasca and Joel M. Berger to Yao Liu and Yingxin Ye, $390,000

70 N Main St Unit 70: Duc Long-Nguyen and Thi H. Thanh-Dinh to Christian Brown and Kaitlyn Robitaille, $537,500

177 N Main St Unit 177: Arthur J. and Beth E. Lynch to Melyned Figueroa, $300,000

4 Orchard Xing: Suzanne Smith to Jianxian Zheng and Jie Xu, $1,340,000

5 Porter Rd Unit 201: Anil Nanda and Laura Merkler-Nanda to Qian Xu, $486,000

16 Sagamore Dr: M Sendecke Family Hldg T and Gail C. Sendecke to Clinton and Elizabeth M. Reiser, $749,900

75 Spring Grove Rd: Kevin and Kimberly Z. Rose to Gerald and Keren Edwards, $1,250,000

1000 Spring Valley Dr Unit A: Murali Somavarapu to James C. Lu and Limin Mao, $390,500

BOXFORD

167 Killam Hill Rd: Carol A. Abramo to Andrew and Crystal V. Dibartolomeo, $775,000

57 Stonecleave Rd: Christine L. Hoxha to Brendan C. Gangl and Zuzana Zvarova, $832,000

DRACUT

10 Bay St: Casmack LLC to Teso Real Estate Inc, $460,000

3 Boxwood Cir: Isabella W. Gitau and Jane Waweru to Frashiah W. Gitau, $545,000

14 D St: Mary E. and Jean P. Plouffe to Carmen Difo, $625,000

103 Fox Ave: Danielle J. Faulkner to Sean Young, $395,000

24 Hammock Ct: Scott A. Perreault and Jennifer Toppi to Robert Toppi, $430,000

7 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Rob Serieyreath-Chhorn and Taylor Thuy-Tran, $680,000

12 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Brendan M. and Jillian Grosse, $689,900

860 Hildreth St: Brandon and Chelsea Korona to Leang and Linda Chhor, $530,000

337 Pleasant St: Appleton Grove LLC to Mary H. and Mark Carroll, $343,000

473 Riverside St: Casmack LLC to Teso Real Estate Inc, $460,000

GEORGETOWN

24 Baldpate Rd: Casey William D Est and William D. Casey to Kristina M. and Renato Paolini, $515,000

48 Jewett St: Robert D. and Maureen P. Woods to Nicholas Fabrizio and Lauren Hagens, $610,000

19 Larch Rd: Kenneth E. Haskell and Kathleen A. Roche to Teresah Nyaga and Daid N. Wanjahi, $385,000

24 Marlboro Rd: Marlene A. Petrakis to Joanna K. and Mark J. Long, $600,000

15 Old Jacobs Rd: Julie A. Rogers to Amy Monnard, $445,000

2 Sage Rd: Maura and Paul Sousa to Lindsay M. and Matthew J. Messina, $871,000

GROVELAND

265 Center St: Denn FT and Carmen L. Denn to Rockwood T and Rebecca L. Rockwood, $853,000

HAVERHILL

14 Allison Cir: Dorene A. Webb to Gary and Meryl Montalto, $802,000

100 Brickett Hill Cir: Woodside FT and Marijane V. Helbick to John E. Macdonald, $339,900

10-14 Davenport St: David A. Soucy to Andrea Gomez, $550,000

65 Farrwood Dr Unit 65: Amy L. Pike to Frederick Clark, $325,000

359 Gile St: Jared Levasseur to Carla M. and Henry Munoz, $530,000

239 Groveland St: Jennifer L. Roy and Jarod Soucy to Eric Sudol, $350,000

41 Hill St: Domilka P. Calcano and Joaquin F. Contreras to Pierre P. Julien and Nanouce StFort, $525,000

130 Lowell Ave: James R. Debitetto to Diana M. Ramirez, $410,000

12-14 Macon Ave: Ashland Street LLC to Vargas Properties LLC, $600,000

111 Middlesex St: Odessa and Seun Chhim to Rafael A. Vaquerano, $431,000

40 Montrose Ave Unit 40: Bonnie S. Downey to Denise Ruhmann, $350,000

714 N Broadway: Haseltine FT and Monica R. Baker to Andrew L. and Mary E. Frelinger, $405,000

440 North Ave Unit 2: Christie Dolan to Pagels FT and Kerry Sabatino, $220,000

43-45 Oak Ter: Fatima Severino-Baez and Dairy C. Mendez-Severino to Vicente Mendez and Isaura Ogando-Taveras, $535,000

109-111 River St Unit 3: Carey L. and Jeremy S. Greene to Marlene M. Gonzalez, $240,000

58 S Pine St: Paul N. Carelis and Jillian Harvey to Redfinnow Borrower LLC, $360,000

160 Salem St Unit 101: Danielle J. Gauthier to Lesley A. and Theodore D. Paolucci, $315,000

606 Salem St: Macdonald FT and Susan H. Macdonald to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $170,000

30 Vernon St: Zylkuski FT and Cynthia G. Zylkuski to Merrimack Vly Rlty Grp, $260,000

11 Villa St Unit 105: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 102: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 101: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 306: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 307: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 202: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 205: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 204: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 2: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 103: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 104: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 201: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 203: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 206: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 301: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 302: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 303: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 304: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 305: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 401: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 402: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 403: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 404: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 405: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 406: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 407: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 501: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 503: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 504: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 506: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 507: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 508: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

11 Villa St Unit 505: Vila Properties LLC to 32 Vila LLC, $6,100,000

625 W Lowell Ave Unit 4: Ronald Pitochelli to Rafinel Castillo, $173,000

70 W Meadow Rd Unit 23: Juan A. Gomez to K Matthew Klueber, $300,000

12 W Parish Ridge Rd: Theresa and William Dunn to Sarah Powell, $449,000

333 Washington St Unit 333: Teresa C. Cabrera to Shanelle Bonilla, $195,000

96 Winter St: 92 Winter St LLC to Elm Tet LLC, $660,000

LAWRENCE

543 Andover St Unit 3: Millwood Realty LLC to Hossiri and Leislie Good-Solo, $365,000

41-43 Brookfield St: Oval RE Assets Corp to Carmen I. Ovalles, $531,250

130 Byron Ave: Maria Hernandez to Lourdes Baez-Vazquez and Alondra M. Santana, $350,000

17 Camden St: Francisco A. Ramos-Taveras to Juan C. Barrios-Rodriguez and Elda O. Arreaga-Chavez, $405,000

100-102 Chester St: Franklin Bautista and Yohanael I. Ramos-Silverio to Aleida Marilis-Herrera and Mathevis J. Almonte, $714,000

29 Kingston St: Carmen Nunez-Difo to Yissel A. DeDuran and Fernando Duran-Reyes, $425,000

304-306 Lawrence St: Elmer O. Pineda to Jesus R. Melendez-Estevez and Crismeldy E. DelaRosa, $640,000

67 S Bowdoin St: Lberthiaume T 2020 and Patricia L. Lynch to 67 South Bowdoin T and Patricia L. Lynch, $100,000

20 Thomas Rd: Placido J. Laudani and Nancy I. Iacono to Steven M. Iacono, $400,000

275-277 Water St: Michael R. and Elaine M. Hanson to A G&J RT and Jose A. Estrella, $475,000

METHUEN

27 Christopher Dr Unit 27: Utkarsh Patel to Maroun and Mirna Bechara, $315,000

19 Cox Ln: David A. Pappalardo to Simone and Rebecca Andronaco, $475,000

8 Dexter St: John N. and Jane E. Terranova to Marisol Zamora, $541,000

46 Green St: Bryan and Richard B. Gamby to Jose Vasquez, $400,000

28 Hampstead St: Dany E. and Joelle D. Karam to Kean Pierre-ElHachem and Patricia ElHachem, $710,000

3 Henley St: Roger P. and Yvette M. Gagne to Corey and Frances Ellis, $350,000

311 Lowell St: John Vargas to Kamal Azzi, $299,000

20 Norgate Rd: Aziz Chabchab to Junior Lopez, $415,000

21 Oak St Unit D: Leslie Holland to Linda Hayek-Saab, $269,900

60 Oakhill Dr: Christopher and Patricia A. Marchese to Jordany Gregorio, $465,000

143 Old Ferry Dr: Shaun P. and Olga A. Gehring to Styven Pena-Medina and Dayliana Espinal, $705,000

1 Riverview Blvd Unit 6-202: Robert C. and Carolyn M. Pollard to Laurin Knight, $270,000

23 Sea St: Jeffrey R. and Cheryl A. Barraclough to Reannon L. Webb, $425,000

42 Sherwood Dr Unit 42: Steven and Pamela D. Perretti to Brian T. Barcelo, $635,000

66 Sherwood Dr Unit 66: Lejin Huang and Hong Guo to Philip and Patricia Grant, $710,000

2 Weybossett St: Stephen P. and Pamela A. Carney to Donna and Lawrence Hovor, $450,000

NORTH ANDOVER

195 Amberville Rd: Neha Patel and Chetan Dodhia to Vinayak K. Nairi and Shraddha V. Gaonkar, $881,000

83 Beverly St Unit 83: Robert and Shannon T. Phillips to Deonte F. Dunn, $325,000

97 Bradford St: Evan and Elena Falaras to Odilia A. Castro, $718,000

Chestnut St: Massachusetts Electric Co to Trustees Of Reservations, $75,000

14 Inglewood St: Mary Mccomish to Mary A. Afarian, $499,000

148 Main St Unit K424: Eugenia Hatch and Anastasia Paris to Anthony Takis and Vanessa L. Mapanao, $295,000

11 Stacy Dr: Beresford Andrew C Est and Mary V. Campagna to Constance J. Thober and Richard Clark, $420,000

2604 Tupelo Cir Unit 2604: Ronald M. and Tomeka Kinsey to Steven R. and Lisa J. Nadeau, $595,000

NORTH READING

9 Brentwood Rd: Mikail M. and Samira Moiseyev to Thomas D. and Brittany Kiselak, $700,000

207 Park St: Joan Crawford FT and Michael B. Crawford to Beverly Caporale, $784,000

7 Pickard Ln: Linda K Halik IRT and Jennifer J. Reese to Seonghwan Yee and Sungeun Kwak, $752,000

10 Winterberry Ln: Patricia A. Ashman to Leo and Ellen Schrantz, $1,020,000

SALISBURY

17 Carter Ave Unit A: Timothy J. Costello and Maureen A. Lynch to Samantha Werner and William Zimicki, $513,000

58 Folly Mill Rd: Benjamin A. and Kerri L. Fowler to Karyn M. Pallotta-Mcgovern, $822,000

46 Lafayette Rd: Henry C. Becker to Barbara J. and Glenn W. Fernald, $580,000

55 Lafayette Rd: Gabrielle Minh-Hong to Bledar Naco, $410,000

15 Learned Ln: Philip S. Capolupo to Jonathan M. and Leah Kimball, $620,000

6 Partridge Ln Unit B: Mark J. and Richard W. Brooks to Trevor R. Bossi, $425,000

19 Rabbit Rd: William Hart to Alejandro J. Montano, $550,000

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you