ANDOVER
18 Brady Loop: Brian J. Vecchiolla and Marie T. Mcintosh to Steven J. and Stephanie K. Ray, $965,000
34 Maple Ave Unit 1: Christopher J. and Kate E. Orbon to Valerie Jensen, $500,000
50 Morton St: Richard J. Aversa and Christopher C. Cowie to Timothy E. Foley and Leah Horton, $1,825,000
BOXFORD
225 Main St: Dandrea FT and Damon J. Dustin to HNL RET and Haily N. Lyons, $570,000
DRACUT
77 Arkansas Dr: Gregory Dinopoulos and Marina Kalogeropoulos to Gilles and Stephanie Dorvil, $415,000
130 Arlington St Unit 6: Claire R. Bureau to M S&Rosa M Ourique FT and Larry A. Ourique, $325,000
1700 Bridge St Unit 6: Robert J. Batherwich to Roderick and Jason Luong, $170,000
247 Broadway Rd Unit 40: Doris Carbone and Michelle Sackett to Bettencourt Inv Group LLC, $260,000
395 Donohue Rd Unit 16: Barbara Lemaitre IRT and David Spurrell to Emma Powers, $315,000
34 Hillside Ter: Edward J. Zerofski to 79 Jamaica Street LLC, $45,000
36 Hillside Ter: Edward J. Zerofski to 79 Jamaica Street LLC, $45,000
79 Honora Ave: Penny M. Dowd to Paulo H. Desouza and Keize Webb, $510,000
230 Lakeshore Dr: Martha W. Mahoney to Tyler R. and Elizabeth A. Mahoney, $449,000
343 Methuen St: Joan E Vinal T and Lee A. Vinal to Lee R. Jasmin and Kathryn Roberts, $510,000
40 Partridge Rd: Gregory and Karen L. Dinopoulos to Ana Rivas, $635,000
15 Shea St: Sheri L. Ponn and Mark E. Ewing to Dorah Zalwango and Fred Lubiriga, $530,000
GEORGETOWN
4 Larch Rd: Rivers Edge Prop LLC to Elden and Samantha Bollinger, $490,000
GROVELAND
2 Esty Way: Brendan Bunthy-Pal to Meggan and Pedriant Pena, $829,000
HAVERHILL
241 Amesbury Rd: Kevin Petrillo to Diane and Melissa Bellegarde, $535,000
70-72 Beach St: John&Lynn Ferguson RET and John J. Ferguson to Angel R. Mustafa, $725,000
40 Bennington St Unit 40: Patrick B. Edwards and Carolyn P. Flynn to Evelyn Atocha, $415,000
19 Boston St: Charlie Alicea to Julio C. Adames and Angel L. Valentin, $372,000
44 Boxford Rd Unit 44: Levesque Stephen M Est and Kathleen J. Levesque to Deborah Lebl, $400,000
920 Broadway: Olympic Flame RT and John Benelas to Harry B. and Stacie Miller, $660,000
997 Broadway: Harry B. and Stacie Miller to Casimir Jeune and Zoveyda A. Morel, $620,000
96 Cogswell St: Janice P. Clevesy and Antoinette Ronsivalli to Georgios Parissis and Kahlan Dawes-Hegan, $470,000
124 Essex St: Langlois FT and David Langlois to Happy Penguin Prop LLC, $1,200,000
5 Fox Run Dr: David P. Boucher and Carine Francois to Tyler A. Burns and Kellie A. Cave, $743,500
95 Front 9 Dr: Front 9 Drive LLC to Carmen Benson, $680,000
19 Grandview Rd: Lynne R. Keogh and Bernardo Difloures to Dennis J. and Dawn M. Rosmarinofski, $440,000
13 Jefferey Ln Unit 13: Jacqueline R. and William F. Ross to Oleksii Nepomniashchyi and Oksana Kazakutsa, $355,000
493 Liberty St: M Dianne Bradley to Alan D. Dawson, $1,307,400
994 N Broadway: Barbara J. Ziminski to Rogerio R. Bertolini, $600,000
32 Rockland St: Alan A. and Simone Fronduto to Kevin Teixeira-Thielo and Sandra M. Thielo, $528,500
Salem St Unit 8: Macdonald FT and Susan H. Macdonald to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $220,000
10 Van Buren St: Michael J. Macdonald to Andrea M. and Jordan A. Butts, $448,000
LAWRENCE
20 Amherst St: Francisco and Juliana Cruz to Eufemio Rodriguez, $379,000
38-40 Bellevue St: Donald A. Nadeau to Jose V. Delossantos, $620,000
20 Boehm St: Maria Y. Mejia to Francisca A. Desantiago and Jose M. Santiago-Rodriguez, $470,000
30 Boyd St: Ana A. Reynoso-Paulino and Franzix Mendoza to Bernardino Ortiz and Nildaly Morales, $460,000
199-229 Broadway: Broadway Plaza T and David Kiu to Alternatives Plaza LLC, $3,500,000
270 E Haverhill St Unit 16: Ram Gupta to Milagros Mateo, $192,000
82-84 Farley St: Christopher S. and Linda M. Law to Pedro W. Luperon, $650,000
5 Melrose St: Alicia Taveras to J&S Inv Lawrence LLC, $320,000
14 Middlebury St: Neil J. Twomey and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Long Term Rentals LLC, $312,700
85-85B Newbury St: Michael and Cesarina Silfa to Rafael E. Mejia and Wiston Almanzar, $1,300,000
101 Wachusetts Ave: 101 Wachusett Avenue RT and Michelle M. Nelson to Matthew Pomerleau and Suhad A. Shahin, $360,000
METHUEN
28 Ashland Ave: Romie E. Lacefield to Celia Mabe, $365,000
30 Christopher Dr Unit 30: Longo Marie C Est and Lynda M. Dilando to Jane Dicesare, $320,000
3 Green St: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Dilcia Almonte, $287,500
21 Hampshire Rd Unit 415: Obrien LT and Elizabeth A. Obrien to Man H. Lei, $235,000
16 Herrick Dr Unit 16: Christine M. Cronin and Kimberly A. Hinkle to Walter and Silvia Bonafaccia, $597,100
57 Hillcrest Ave: Martin J. and Marianne Mcgowan to Eunice Obeng, $400,000
215 Howe St: Peter F. and Judith A. Giamberardino to Irene Urias-Orellana and Heidi A. Urias-Martinez, $478,000
6 Kirk St: Maria V. Staples to Alicia S. Taveras, $325,000
45 Osgood St: Emilys RT and Arthur J. Broadhurst to BLG Realty LLC, $1,200,000
105 Phoebe St Unit 105: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Bin Dong, $567,619
39 Pilgrim Cir Unit 39: Jane Azzi to Frank Tarallo, $250,000
44 Pinehurst Ave: Alan T. Russell to Redfinnow Borrower LLC, $390,000
945 Riverside Dr Unit 24A: Samuel Taveras to Apt Partnership, $245,000
43 Tyler St: Angela Saulino to Fianna Walsh, $568,000
NORTH ANDOVER
86 E Water St: Vovakis IRT and Ann M. Vovakis to Coleman Wheeler and Margot Mellette, $335,000
122 Forest St: Susan Battersby to Courtney A. Leblanc and Calime D. Littlefield, $525,000
37-39 Fuber Ave: Lona F Therrien RET and Craig A. Therrien to Erjon and Xhenjola Lena, $783,000
NORTH READING
3 Greenbriar Dr Unit 303: Michael Cassel to Liyi Chen, $310,000
51 Old Andover Rd: Charles M. Greer to Home Sweet Hm Apt LLC, $275,000
SALISBURY
3 Bridge Rd Unit C2: 4 Beach Road LLC to RJM Properties Inc, $429,900
3 Bridge Rd Unit C1: 4 Beach Road LLC to Tiffany Szeto, $449,900
109 Folly Mill Rd: 109 Folly Mill Road LLC to Melissa and Raymond Petraska, $605,000
81 Rabbit Rd: 81 Rabbit Road RT and William Eaton to Martin and Robin Murphy, $265,000
