ANDOVER
16-20 Brook St: Diverse Real Estate LLC and Myrka LLC to TMI Brook St Andover LLC, $2,148,214
225 Chandler Rd: Michael Konjoian IRT and David Konjoian to Michael Konjoian, $800,000
5 Forbes Ln: Craig A. and Sharon M. Saline to Nancy E. and Paul H. Stolberg, $1,080,000
109 Gould Rd: Property Possible Inc to Jaclyn and Roberto Porsia, $875,000
98 Haverhill St Unit B: Justin D. Kurth to Justin D. Callahan and Juliana Conley, $455,000
22 Hidden Rd: Diverse Real Estate LLC and Myrka LLC to TMI Hidden Rd Andover LLC, $2,714,286
44 Morton St: Coventry Development Inc to Michael and Suzanne R. Marinaro, $2,325,000
12 Odyssey Way: Helen S. Donovan to Zheng Sun and Lin Wu, $1,256,666
66 Prospect Rd: Tetreault Lorraine C Est and Stephen Tetreault to Olivia F. Pathiraja, $685,000
208 River Rd: Brian A. Bogosian to Judismar P. Alves and Maura C. Abreu, $600,000
10 Rose Glen Dr: Elizabeth A. and Betsy Herald to Derek R. Mathieu and Kara Dardeno-Mathieu, $1,000,000
12 Sagamore Dr: Katriona M. Macbeath and Jean Y. Fabre to Jenny C. Ho and Scott B. Kokones, $675,000
2 Suffolk Cir: Michael R. and Susan Burns to Nathaniel Lee and Kirby Sabra, $1,300,000
4 Wellington Cir: Paul Lashua to Kevin and Kerry Dubois, $1,125,000
BOXFORD
11 Herrick Rd: William E Dorman T and William E. Dorman to Richard A. Simmers, $600,000
DRACUT
100 Cass Ave Unit A16: Thais V. Silva to Raymond L. Baez, $235,000
71 F St: Peter E. and Phyllis G. Semenchuk to Daniel and Amanda Harvey, $485,000
62 Frederick St Unit 32: Peter J. Anton to Abdulafeez Agbabiaka, $360,000
667 Hildreth St: James G. and George A. Gagne to Nicholas Dorrough and Jennifer Swain-Dorrough, $600,000
166 Hillcrest Rd: James P. Hall to Edgar A. Fuentes, $521,000
24 Hilltop Rd: Lodge Properties 3 LLC to Infinitum Realty Inc, $380,000
98 New Boston Rd: Somaly Kong to Emily L. Bicalho and Cullen A. Flynn, $510,000
98 Pemberton St Unit 31: Presentacion Casiwa to Iohanes Nascimento, $199,900
78 Percy St: Delaney IRT and Mary A. Sullivan to Stephen J. Mcneil, $385,000
12 Regency Dr: Robert M. Danus to Kara Arpin, $825,000
37 Renaldo St: Matthew T. Desmarais to Soklay Soeuth and Lukk T. Sem, $500,000
25 Varnum Ave: John R. and Kristy A. Jackson to John R. Jackson, $60,000
GEORGETOWN
80 Central St: Tomas and Maria Martins to Brad Bertwell, $375,000
94 Spofford St: Susan M. Wilcox to Jose A. and Veronica Guzman, $850,000
2 Trestle Way: Trestle Way CBC LLC to Roxanne and Zachary Wilson, $649,900
GROVELAND
3 Muriel Rd: Christina M. and Griffin T. Lausier to Alysia Decker, $520,000
HAVERHILL
7 11th Ave Unit 7: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Javier Cortes RET and Javier Cortes, $327,500
91 7 Sister Rd: 91 Seven Sister RT and Giulia A. Day to Douglas and Maureen Naffah, $1,010,000
48 Ayer St: Delta RT and Peter J. Dizoglio to Berline and Pierre Laurent, $1,010,000
37 Braewood Dr: Michael J. Lewis to Danilo Henriquez, $580,000
134 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 134: Pamela Pearson LT and Mary P. Pearson to Elizabeth A. Morrow, $385,000
227 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 227: DB Supplemental Needs T and Arthur Bonin to Karen M. Jeffrey-Bramwell, $387,500
12 Caledonia St Unit 12: Alessandro Lomagno to Denise Tangomo, $432,500
32 Central St: Tat W. and Yok L. Chan to Elvin Ramirez-Gabin and Eduin A. Ramirez-Polanco, $530,000
38 Columbia Park: Edward R. and Elizabeth A. Morrow to Lauren and Matthew Mckenzie, $600,000
Corliss Hill Rd Unit 71B: Daniel S. and Mark A. Byra to Essex Cnty Grnbelt Assn, $400,000
73 Denworth Bell Cir Unit 73: Michaela B. Blaney to Julia L. Faucher, $479,900
390 Farrwood Dr Unit 390: Merrimack Vly Bldrs Inc to Danielle J. Harrison, $350,000
414 Farrwood Dr Unit 414: Liya Chen and Dana S. Rogers to Jennifer Chandler, $330,000
25 Fountain St: Dani Drew Properties LLC to Samuel Fauikner and Dennis Faulkner, $360,000
179-181 Grove St: John L. and Ellen Fotino to Matthew G. Valentine and Ericka J. Valle, $700,000
54 Hunters Run Pl Unit 54: Dawn Hamilton to Sue K. Griffin, $345,000
106 Keeley St Unit 106: Charles W. Schmidt and US Bank NA to Bay State Grn Soln LLC, $286,000
8 Lawrence St Unit 8: Lauren and Matthew S. Mckenzie to Erik Gillespie, $450,000
392 Main St: 392 Main St LLC to Celest Investments LLC, $400,000
90 Margin St: Kuliesh FT and Janet Fusco to Anthoula Noukas, $450,000
127 Merrimack St: 133 Merrimack LLC and 192 Merrimack Street LLC to AG Palmdale Real Owners, $25,700,000
160 Merrimack St: 133 Merrimack LLC and 192 Merrimack Street LLC to AG Palmdale Real Owners, $25,700,000
192 Merrimack St: 133 Merrimack LLC and 192 Merrimack Street LLC to AG Palmdale Real Owners, $25,700,000
25 Minot Ave: Minot Avenue T and Robert A. Lynch to James C. Mackay, $450,000
140 Old Ferry Rd Unit M: Robert G. Tremblay to New England Hm Buyers LLC, $175,000
23 Orchard Ave Unit F: Catherine Morse to Lauren A. Miller, $270,000
3 Parkview Ln Unit C: Stephen J. and Gina M. Leblanc to Lukas D. Kattar and Joseph L. Labrecque, $217,000
121 Pilgrim Rd Unit 121: Ellen High to Catherine E. Morse, $445,000
108 Portland St: Em-N-Es LLC to Alfonso Guglielmi, $550,000
38 Railroad St: Cioto RT and Paul A. Magliocchetti to Cioto&Johnson Dev LLC, $2,500,000
60 Railroad St: Niskanen RE Dev Inc to Cioto&Johnson Dev LLC, $800,000
11 S Warren St: Milot Inez F Est and Frances A. Bailey to Carlos O. Pineda, $375,000
17 Shepherd St: Redd LLC to Eric and Deborah C. Asvestas, $479,000
14 Silver Birch Ln: Jewnifer and Wady Grullon to Dawn and Michael Oshea, $680,000
54 Sterling Ln Unit 54: Carol A. Lane to Corey J. and Kathryn R. Allen, $345,000
95 Virginia Ave: Barnes Ralph R Est and Lisa C. Williams to Jason J. Wezesa, $410,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 10: Eric Afrwedson to D&G Realty Dev LLC, $197,000
144 Warrenton Rd: Deborah Fales to Rachael H. Fahey and Chase T. Rebidue, $440,000
56-58 Webster St: Atlantis Ventures LLC to Wendy Baez, $660,000
LAWRENCE
37-39 Bowdoin St: Miguel A. Diaz to Franklin A. Mendez and Ledy I. Tejeda-Medina, $665,000
35 Chickering Rd: Omayra Figueroa to Daher Group Inc, $190,000
77-79 Cross St: Ames Real Estate LLC to AG Works LLC, $695,000
49-51 Doyle St: Josue Garcia to Johan M. Holguin-Sosa and Angelica Genao, $741,000
110 Genesee St: Jose Betancourt to Berny Lugo and Belkis Romano, $470,000
6 Jefferson St: Kiana N. Moudarri and Zackary R. Laporte to Carlos Lima, $450,000
36-38 Jennings St: David J. Giroux to Aglahira Cortorreal and Maximiliano Lopez, $700,000
37 Linehan St: 37 Linehan Street RT and Susan Dowd to Marlin Zorrilla, $400,000
440 N Canal St: Marie E. Vaccari to Nunez LLC, $600,000
155 Parker St: Parker Street RT and Eric B. An to Usta Parker Street LLC, $1,050,000
41 Pembroke Dr: Philip G Belanger T and Philip G. Belanger to Valdez Enterprises LLC, $330,000
436 S Broadway: Yolanda Sayrs to Rachel L. Carvajal and Glenys A. Sanchez-Ceballo, $400,000
6 Shawsheen Rd Unit 6: Gerard Poulin IRT and Stephen Poulin to Bianca M. Lanfranco, $190,000
18 Tyler St: Ruben A. Delacruz to Benny Drew and Alexandra D. Gil, $570,000
179-181 Water St: Mary H. Ditore to 179 Water Street LLC, $860,000
METHUEN
34 Burnham Rd Unit 403: Fatima Halouani to Carol Reitano, $320,000
99 Camden St: Julie Centeno and Curtis A. Wilson to Elizabeth and Nathaniel R. Amaro, $400,000
17 Caswell Ave: Lawrence J. Lemieux to Tammy Smith, $450,000
4 Gage St: Erika K. Mandeville to Mounir Elaissaoui, $435,000
23 Hampshire Rd Unit 415: Joseph A Merlino RET and Joseph A. Merlino to Aurea T. Borges, $312,000
12 Jane Rd: Yaser M. Samerraei to Virgilio Velez, $562,000
44 Lippold St: Ana L. Perez-Burgos to Louise and Robersonn Memeus, $670,000
449-451 Lowell St: Megda-Luz Huamani to Constantino Quispe, $518,000
386 Merrimack St Unit 2A: Bellazar Properties LLC to LTK Ventures LLC, $322,000
72 Myrtle St: John D. and Nicole M. Houldcroft to Christopher Murphy, $515,000
23 North St: Aj Saab North St T and Adam J. Saab to Alessando Lomagno and Rachel Tulley, $625,000
260 Oakland Ave: Chong H. and Myong S. Pak to John Ianniello and Caroline Fleming, $580,000
89 Pine Tree Dr Unit 89: Marshall 2020 T and Michael G. Marshall to Michelle Fermin-Viviers, $775,000
5 Ridge Rd: Ellen Furtado to Wilson Raposo, $500,000
7 Scherig St: Rechab and Carrie Towne to Carl Toto, $430,000
30 Wintergreen Cir: Capozzi 2014 FT and Coleen A. Capozzi to Alexandra Dorsi and Philip Gianatasio, $540,000
NORTH ANDOVER
26 Allen St: Karen M. Jeffrey-Bramwell to Melmark Inc, $700,000
262 Andover St: Mamft RT LLC to Michael and Carolyn Bednarz, $736,000
501 Boxford St: Tyson A. and Sarah Ortiz to Stanley and Lidia Bosse, $585,000
47 Edgelawn Ave Unit 9: Vining Donald W Est and Steven E. Vining to Barbara Mackenzie, $310,000
54 Fernview Ave Unit 5: Heritage Green Condo T and Paul Mullaly to Yong C. Kim and Hye K. Lee, $235,000
39 Kara Dr: Denise L. Mcmanus to Robert P. Dabrowski and Kelly Burgess-Dabrowski, $1,005,000
168 Kingston St Unit 168: Helen Colford LT and Helen Colford to Ann F. Mansfield, $365,500
148 Main St Unit O503: Feh NT and Christian G. Heiter to John D. and Maureen R. Breslin, $290,000
65-67 Maple Ave: Mamft RT LLC to Terence J. Hermans, $770,000
166 Salem St: Tilson Marin FT and Jennifer Tilson-Marin to Donald Felch and Stacy Williamson, $1,350,000
1925 Salem St: Amy M. and Joshua M. Peters to Brittini Allain, $750,000
2 Walker Rd Unit 4: Alexandria Sahtouris to Alexander E. Anoli, $235,000
9 Walker Rd Unit 11: John Robleski to Eric and Sherri Leeman, $285,000
45 Wellington Way: Daniel G. and Joyce C. Mckew to Joshua M. and Amy M. Peters, $1,300,000
NORTH READING
4 Mount Vernon St: Stephen C. and Jacqueline A. Iannessa to Laura and Collin Bantle, $950,000
37 Mount Vernon St: Jodi A. Bebchick to Onyx Properties LLC and Billy Baru Const LLC, $525,000
216 North St: Affordable Hm Soln LLC to Chung Y. and Kaity Wong, $1,565,000
193 Park St: Kevin M. and Susan D. Gill to Brian E. and Stephanie A. Gill, $760,000
408 Park St: James J Maloney IRT and Brett J. Maloney to Christopher Maloney, $500,000
SALISBURY
83 Elm St: Elm 83 RT and Bruce E. Rines to Jake George 83 LLC, $345,000
40 Lafayette Rd Unit 2: H&M Industries Inc to Lauren J. Smith, $432,050