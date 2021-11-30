ANDOVER
117 Bellevue Rd: Aaron and Bonnie Dorlando to Jam RT LLC, $525,000
27 Bradley Rd: Ma Dam RT and Gary Kress to William E. and Brenda M. Baldwin, $825,000
40 Chestnut St Unit 1: Carolyne J. and Robert Popescu-Pretor to Tse Dan, $450,000
50 Enmore St: FSB Homes LLC to Alicia Scarpa, $709,000
69 Haggetts Pond Rd: Demoulas Irene G Est and Arthur T. Demoulas to Ithaca NT and Dana Mccoy, $475,000
72 Haggetts Pond Rd: Demoulas Irene G Est and Arthur T. Demoulas to Ithaca NT and Dana Mccoy, $3,150,000
75 Lovejoy Rd: John F. Sullivan to Anthony D. Sullivan, $500,000
459 Lowell St: Demoulas Irene G Est and Arthur T. Demoulas to Ithaca NT and Dana Mccoy, $750,000
100 Main St Unit R: Laura A. Mcbride and Daniel Zawalich to Mary E. Wirtz and Jose Silveira, $275,000
90 Summer St: Elaine C. Page to Daniel and Laura Zawalich, $525,000
16 Timothy Dr: Mary L. Davis to Michael and Katherine Marciano, $885,000
BOXFORD
20 Carolina Way: Gina A. and Paul M. Kinsella to Christina Anagnos-Wade and Gary S. Wade, $1,650,000
249 Ipswich Rd: David D. and Rita J. Waters to M Lindholm Exempt T and Einer G. Lindholm, $1,047,000
420 Ipswich Rd: Gary E. and Lisa Brewin to Christopher Belfiore and Nicole Nicosia, $657,000
265-a Washington St: Jennifer R. Owens to Sucharita Lira-Mishra, $789,000
DRACUT
63 5th St: Barbara Jusczak to John Leahy, $260,000
5 Lakeshore Rd: Ronald P. Cryan to Glenn J. Cryan, $82,500
95 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 5: Michael W. and Kyra M. Robin to James W. and Linda M. Mcgrath, $295,000
GEORGETOWN
No Transactions in this Town
GROVELAND
1406 Alyssa Dr Unit 1406: Anthony V. and Teresa Depanfilis to Caterina and Prisco Garozzo, $439,000
11 Evergreen Ln: Maria and Nicola Sasso to Aimee M. and Paul D. Deluca, $855,000
12 Governors Rd: Kevin E. Savage to Michael Savage, $300,000
HAVERHILL
33 9th Ave: Nicholson Theresa M Est and Dorothy K. Walsh to Leonel Urbaez-Mendez and Veronica Vidal, $475,000
43 Greenleaf St: William Rand to David and Sarah A. Quinlan, $352,000
2 Lackey St: Rkaco LLC to Nathalia Totola, $370,000
27 Lawrence St: David L. and Janet T. Rooney to MSA RT and Mark R. Dickinson, $20,000
371 Lowell Ave: 371 Lowell Ave Rlty LLC to 371 Lowell Avenue LLC, $4,536,000
667 Main St: GRS IRT and Aileen Behringer to Carter Properties LLC, $300,000
386 Middle Rd: Eigerman Humphrey M R Est and Jared J. Eigerman to Eric Basiliere and Amanda Basler, $540,000
15 Mulberry St: Maegan M. Howard to Nelfas Z. Guzman and German A. Orellana-Romero, $365,000
440 North Ave Unit 108: Michael Cercone to Jesiel Deoliveira, $210,000
440 North Ave Unit 118: Mabel Y. Lopez to Germania Leonardo, $253,000
440 North Ave Unit 200: Melissa L. Kimball to Mabel Lopez, $285,000
747 River St Unit 1: James Botiages to Hassnaa Elmortakid and Youness Sahrouji, $227,000
68 Rosemont St: Frederick R. Grant and Jennie Jahaira-Grant to Hua and Weili Sun, $551,000
21 Silver St Unit 21: Daniel P. Baddeley to Christopher Hunt, $384,900
58 Steeplechase Ct Unit 58: Francis R. and June C. Sauvageau to Adam Hadley, $150,000
133 Summer St Unit 133: Frank B. Gomes to Zoleta M. Frazier and Kloe J. Serrano, $295,000
54 Towne Hill Rd: Cynthia and Wallace Johnson to Curt and Julie Clark, $675,000
442 Water St: Kim Kheng to Nathan J. and Richard A. Whiteley, $375,000
LAWRENCE
543 Andover St Unit 6: Millwood Realty LLC to Jeffrey B. and Sophie Bissen, $372,000
543 Andover St Unit 4: Millwood Realty LLC to Yixuan Huang and Wei Zhang, $372,500
57 Cedar St: Swift Homes LLC to Jameel Charles-Balan, $510,000
22 Crescent St: Daniel Berrios and Spencer A. Summers to Alicia Lugo, $470,000
22 Granville St: Rebecca A. Connors to Brian D. and Jaunita L. Kontrath, $435,500
494 Haverhill St: Hernandez Enercida Est and Yanet Alonzo to Quilvio Monegro and Anny Batista-Vasquez, $600,000
24 Hilltop Ave: Alfredo Santiago and Wanda I. Torres to Hugo M. DeLeon-Soto and Claudia L. Perez, $540,000
42 Mount Vernon Cir: Joseph C. Brady to Anny J. Lopez, $495,000
33 Myrtle St: Rodelfy Seifer to Jhenrry N. Taverez and Zoila M. Tavarez-Melendez, $570,000
86-88 Oak St: Nicholas R. and Deborah Maucieri to Erwin Mata, $640,000
52-54 Olive Ave: Dale R Tunstall RET and Dale R. Tunstall to Angel Bone, $660,000
85 S Bowdoin St: Lee and Jennie Foote to Arlenny Gutierrez, $385,000
405 S Broadway: 415 S Broadway Rlty LLC to South Broadway Vent LLC, $800,000
411-415 S Broadway: 415 S Broadway Rlty LLC to South Broadway Vent LLC, $800,000
241 S Union St: Friba LLC to Katty Duran, $500,000
10 Tremont St: Tammy Ortega and Shawna Cruz to Darlyn DelOrbe, $489,000
METHUEN
28 Adelaide Ave Unit 28: Eugene R. and Elizabeth R. Declercq to Utica Capital LLC, $30,000
53 Arnold St: Clautide V. Blanc to Angel Marmol, $400,000
5 Bramble Hill Rd: Mccraw 2nd FT and Michelle M. Mccraw to Christopher and Laura Kendig, $767,500
436 Broadway: 1180 Beacon Prop Inc to Shri Swamine LLC, $12,500,000
27 Constitution Way Unit 27: Patricia A Maglia RET and D M. Martin-Gillian to Emma L. Thompson, $265,000
69 Golf Ave: Nathan H. Swartz and Pierreanique C. Lee to Nathan H. Swartz, $85,000
3 Green St: Mallory S. Kelley and Lakeview Loan Svcg LLC to Lakeview Loan Svcg LLC, $272,160
21 Hampshire Rd Unit 410: Jovanny M. Guaba to Denise M. Concheri, $251,000
8 Horne St: Azores Wholesale Ltd LLC to Kaisy A. Espinoza and Guadalupe Pineida-Rivas, $420,000
97 Pelham St Unit 97: Margaret Joyce to Nousheen K. Hakim, $270,000
17-19 Plymouth St: Elizabeth Wells to Lorangel M. Pena, $600,000
69 Tower St: Richard A. Coco to Franklin and Adelyn Serrano, $620,000
1-3 Walnut St: Edward R. Ramos-Abreu and Maria V. Hiciano-Viloria to Robert D. Ortiz-Polanco and M G. Gonzalez-Tejeda, $692,000
5 Westwind Dr: Marie R. Previlus to Jeremy Mora, $555,000
NORTH ANDOVER
87 Coachmans Ln: Meghan L. Grugnale to Mark and Kimberly Bethel, $979,000
65 Cotuit St Unit 65: Hartnett FT and Linda Hartnett to Pedro Reyna-Reyes, $515,000
75 Granville Ln: Darrin S. and Elaine A. Manke to Lisa Murray, $997,000
110 Laconia Cir: Joseph H. and Kandace J. Kukas to Heather A. Kridel-Mcgrath and Stephen C. Mcgrath, $939,000
105 Moody St: R&M T and Cheryl Lincoln to Colin S. Callahan, $509,850
129 Moody St: Mark C. and Kimberly J. Bethel to Amnon and Shani Amit, $610,000
2 Turnpike St: Harmonics RT and Janice Mottolo to Santosh Shrestha, $635,000
39 Village Green Dr Unit 39: Andriy and Inna Kochura to Alyssa K. Yearwood, $290,000
575 Winter St: Linda FT and David J. Lind to Signe Spencer, $664,000
NORTH READING
18 Burroughs Rd: Lois J. Marra to Maxwell and Kimberly Deboalt, $375,000
6 Little Meadow Way: Siljoe Realty LLC to Andrei G. and Camelia E. Stoica, $1,770,000
156 North St: Joseph S. Morley and Jillian E. Heinstrom to Andrew C. and Michelle L. Estroff, $900,000
