ANDOVER
7 Arundel St: Elliot RT and Kenneth C. Elliot to Patrick Newell and Jennifer Prescott, $1,000,000
3 Cyr Cir: North Shore Re Soln LLC to 3 Cyr Circle LLC, $610,000
49-R Elm St: Guy and Daphne Gill to Stepherly J. Hyppolite, $490,000
6 Jenkins Rd: Mary Cronin to Joseph and Sandra Lacombe, $743,000
30 Linda Rd: Richard A. Pangonis to James A. and Alexandra E. Warren, $750,000
8 Tanglewood Way N: David B. and Paula R. Pinkney to Jason A. and Rebecca A. Berman, $905,000
14 Wildwood Rd: Laurel A. Florio and Jill Lopresti to Dean Lopresti, $660,000
44 York St: Marjorie V. Hitchon to Melissa Denoncourt, $670,000
BOXFORD
105 Georgetown Rd: Christos and Margarita Liropoulos to Lauren Kane RET and Lauren Kane, $1,380,600
131 Washington St: Joseph J. and Katrina J. Leibowitz to Molly Hart-Simons, $975,000
DRACUT
59 Mill St Unit 307: Hakkila RET and Kristen B. Kahhila to Pauline M. and Joseph M. Tucker, $285,000
9 Royal Ave Unit 9: Rita Joan Tourville T and Sheila M. Robinson to Sheila M. Robinson, $169,814
81 Scott St: Nicholas and Stacy Bellavia to Amy J. and Andrew P. Croteau, $580,000
11 Small Rd: Jean M. Bassignani to Chamnan Yiv and Houng Hav, $685,000
115 Stuart Ave Unit 19: Adam Farinato to Filomena Divecchia, $357,000
177 Trout Brook Rd: Richard M. and Nancy L. Leboeuf to Nancy G. Iovanni, $745,000
GEORGETOWN
412 Andover St: Thomas A. Saulnier to Aishwarya Challa and Keegan Leitz, $600,000
298 North St: Michael Capo and Marvin Pena to Allison and Thomas Pogar, $725,000
GROVELAND
94 Main St: Brenda S. Haryslak to Jeremy J. and Katelyn Ma, $668,000
883 Salem St: D&Patricia Nihan RET and Daniel P. Nihan to Jessica Schmidt and Michael Luongo, $624,950
HAVERHILL
2-1/2 15th Ave Unit 2H: Cheryl A. and Fernando Mancini to Amy and Randy Rios, $340,000
8 Comanche Cir Unit 8: Jane E. and Michael P. Eagan to 8 Comanche Cir Unit 4 RT and Giulia A. Day, $700,000
89 Crystal St: Janet Cormier to Ian C. Boudrow and Lianna Damore, $505,000
21-23 Dexter St: Joseph W. Akiki to Ross Billings, $485,000
43 Douglas St: 43 Douglas Street LLC to Jeffrey Busha and Kawinthi Fernando, $610,000
27-29 Dudley St: Atlantis Adventures LLC to Gabriel Diaz, $660,000
3 Kenoza Ave: Speedway LLC to 7-13 Kenoza Ave LLC, $150,000
7-9 Lamoille Ave: Maureen C. Dawkins to Jason and Jeffrey Youngclaus, $595,000
21 Lovejoy St: Mosesian Edgar A Est and Janice A. Young to J Barnes Contracting LLC, $423,000
96 Morgan Dr Unit 96: Connors Eleanor J Est and Mark Connors to Nura and Ramiz Kantarevic, $260,000
48 North St: Sarina Guerrero to Miriam R. Decueva and Lianna Damore, $590,000
24 Portland St: Ingris and Martin Rodriguez to Luis A. and Pedro M. Diaz, $590,000
21 Saint James Ave: Judy Eaton to Matthew N. and Thea Ferro, $545,000
12 Thornton Ave Unit 12: Jillian Perrault to James Larson, $330,000
21 W Parish Ct Unit 21: Crowe Elaine A Est and Barbara J. Swartz to Jennifer L. Stuart, $313,000
LAWRENCE
31 Beaconsfield St: Alexander and Alana Griffin to Elaine Gomez, $367,000
10-12 Forest St: Jose I. Santiago to Jason A. Nunez-Batista and Marianny Canela-Bonifacio, $610,000
62-64 Kent St Unit A: Luis H. Perez to Lucrecia Fana, $100,000
567 Mount Vernon St: Rafael A. Camilo-Rojas and Alexandra Montalvo to Ashley Lambert, $495,500
46 S Bowdoin St: Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Ryan D. Doris and Theresa M. Knoblock, $452,000
14 Spruce St: Juan A. and Nilda Zamot to Marie R. Previlus, $200,000
94-96 Sunset Ave: Jose Henriquez to Schmid Georges, $600,000
METHUEN
10 Caswell Ave: Property Possible Inc to Candida V. Decena and Marlene Frias, $456,000
133 Cross St: Zakaria Ghaouta and Claudia Ghaouta-Puerta to Tuere and Michelle Barnes, $665,000
14-16 Cypress Ave: Juan Alamo to Jerson Perez-Baez, $600,000
8 Ditson Pl: Natalie Y. and William W. Macbrien to Brenda Haryslak, $555,000
19 Falmouth St: Sidney B. Semedo to Orlando Hernandez-Perez and Claudia M. Tejada, $580,000
85 Ford St Unit A: Kannan RT and William M. Kannan to Carrie E. Gates-Nash, $250,000
20 Gage St: John M. Havican to Luis Ramirez, $570,000
23 Garrison Cir: Claridania and Carlos Alonzo to Rosilia Gomez-Barranco and Carlos Barranco, $615,000
154 Hampshire Rd: MA&NH Home Buyers LLC to Fady and Ashley Sidhom, $580,000
9 Hawthorne Ave: Tony and Viet T. Ton to Ky T. and Dung N. Ton, $400,000
13 Kimball Rd: Adalgisa Rodriquez to Jose D. Henriquez, $520,000
5 Marjorie St: Donovan Eileen M Est and Lindsay L. Prendergast to William G. and Lindsay L. Prendergast, $364,000
27 Oakcrest Cir: Donna M. and Richard A. Roy to A F. Ceballos-Hilario and Aurania M. Lantigua, $450,000
3 Palermo St: Nguyen Family 2020 RET and Angela H. Nguyen to Viet T. Ton and Phuong L. Huynh, $600,000
127 Phoebe St Unit 127: Toll MA Land 3 LP to John O Stickley 2021 T and John O. Stickley, $695,174
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 3-207: Ashley Lambert to Marcie Falconero-Nawi, $372,000
NORTH ANDOVER
31 Candlestick Rd: Gina L. Funari and Jeffrey A. Lloy to Paul and Katie Fadakar, $990,000
210 Chickering Rd Unit 308A: Nina F. Lentz to Erin R. Bellavia, $420,000
53 Marian Dr: Elia A Mottola IRT and Joseph M. Mottola to Platinum Real Estate LLC, $492,000
20 Nantucket Dr Unit 20: Chatham Crossing LLC to Lesley IRT and Michael E. Sklar, $1,135,000
1000 Osgood St Unit 1: Landers FT and Maureen Landers to Vincent B. Landers, $358,509
36 Village Green Dr Unit 36: Leah Zachon to Faraneh and Vincent Serino, $340,000
48 Water St: Carol A Richards T and Guy N. Richards to Francis R. Stewart, $550,000
NORTH READING
7 Burditt Rd: Dennis and Diane Morel to Ryan M. Correale, $606,000
Martins Lndg Condo Unit 6303: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Mary Cronin, $447,435
350 Park St Unit 208: Beach House Family LLC to Agnez LLC, $138,000
SALISBURY
123 Cable Ave Unit A: Nancy Meehan to Denise M. Lahaye and Lisa R. Santoro-Lahaye, $300,000
41 Elm St: Buttonwoods LLP to Morrison Errosion Install, $395,000
33 Folly Mill Rd: John J. Mccadden and Members Mtg Co Inc to Benchmark Executives Inc, $201,500