ANDOVER
10 Lincoln St: Timothy T Lindbald FT and Timothy T. Lindblad to Matthew and Molly Labonte, $725,000
7 Marilyn Rd: Matthew J. Flynn to Pallab Ghosh and Moumita Das, $740,000
13 Robert Dr Unit 13: CA INT and Yvon Cormier to Xin and Jeanne Xu, $1,600,000
9 Stouffer Cir: 9 Stouffer RT and Jeanne M. Mickle to Edwin G. Hernandez-Heredia, $1,400,000
BOXFORD
32 Adams Rd: Jessica M. and Ryan M. Cicciu to Christopher and Domenique Riedel, $976,000
15 Balmoral Rd: Joseph G. and Sinead Obrien to Nancy Digiammarino, $925,000
232 Washington St: Joseph Macgilvray and Altino Medeiros to Laura A. Turco, $830,000
34 Woodcrest Rd: Caputo Bernard Est and Kendall Caputo to Chaching Co, $485,000
DRACUT
110 Cart Path Rd: John S. Demartino to Paul E. and Kristi M. Lord, $845,000
14 Dallas Dr Unit 306: Keefe FT and James S. Keefe to Joseph E. and Kristine M. Murphy, $325,000
91 Donohue Rd Unit 13: Wayne O. and Shawna L. Lamarche to Joshua Collupy, $300,000
75 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Robert and Cheryl Zaccardi, $760,550
26 Melissa Ct: Griffiths John Arthur Est and Kelley Chea to Samantha Chhun, $250,000
140 Newbury St: Jennifer N. Daigle to Michelle Bertrand, $305,000
650 Robbins Ave Unit 33: Vanessa Dinh to Dorcas Gitahi, $291,000
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 30: Jacquie Pettee to Jessica Srey, $315,000
77 Wagon Wheel Rd: Michele E. Witts to Kaylene S. Chea and Devon Prak, $515,000
GEORGETOWN
66 Parish Rd: Goddzilla LLC to Heidi S. and Robert L. Bodish, $990,000
GROVELAND
1 Garrison St: Angela Rossi to Lisa M. Burns and Michael D. Cook, $500,000
125 King St: Alfred B&Susan P FT and Sheila White to Anne M. and Robert Corazzini, $575,000
11 Wilbert Ave: Andrew G. and Christina Cox to Michael T. Nolan and Makayla R. Norden, $444,000
HAVERHILL
6 Blossom St: Blossom RT and Anastasia Stremmenos to Jose Felix, $501,000
205 Broadway: Bonnie C. Glazier to Marilyn J. Romero, $399,900
29 Carleton Ave: Marielis B. Fernandez and Ariel E. Batista to Yugeily Soledad-Feliz and Mario Adonis-Toribio, $610,000
485 E Broadway: Kathleen M. Amari to Phu Gieng and Yen Tran, $1,240,000
10 Edgehill Rd: Frank J. Bostwick to Saj RT and Stephen M. Dehullu, $255,000
10 Elm St: Frank Okeefe IRT and Maria Dismuke to Miguel Gomez, $570,000
129 Farrwood Dr Unit 129: Donna Oconnor to Nicole A. Boudrow and Brandon T. Keating, $399,900
407 Farrwood Dr Unit 407: Little Mary Lou Est and Jenine Wilder to Lucia I. Guambo-Aviles, $310,000
49 Howard St: JMF Realty LLC to Samlen and Massa My, $435,000
144 Lawrence Rd: Randal W. Davis and Marjorie J. Miller to Brian and Cheryl Langlais, $539,900
371-375 Main St: Steven Haginicolas to Agner Rodriguez-Garcia and Nicolasina Garcia, $725,000
47 Mercury Ter Unit 47: Mercury Terrace RT and Quentin L. Tigs to Lisa M. Desrosiers, $349,000
4 Norfolk St Unit 4: Danielle Ribbons to Aaron M. Giard, $400,000
15 Paula Ln: Property Possible Inc to Linda and Robert Elliott, $450,000
226-236 River St Unit 5: Jacob A. Elwell to Jason C. Piazza, $245,000
18 W Parish Ct Unit 18: Gleason Joan Est and Joyce Thornblade to Meged RT and Maureen Guertin, $372,500
63 Willie St: Pickering David E 2nd Est and Thomas W. Clayton to Ashly and Hector L. Morales, $365,000
284 Winter St: Haffner RT and Joanne D. Fournier to Heg 284 Winter Street LLC, $850,000
LAWRENCE
398-402 Andover St: La Belle Maison LLC to DLC Phase 1 LLC, $3,865,000
511-515 Andover St: Lawrence Knights Columbus to FTl Enterprises LLC, $625,000
517 Andover St: Lawrence Knights Columbus to FTl Enterprises LLC, $625,000
1 Border St: Miguel A. Fabian-Gil and Ana C. Fabian to Victor A. Guzman, $435,000
262 E Haverhill St Unit 7: Jessica F. Green to Jose R. Perez-Cabrera and Miguel A. Oviedo-Castillo, $220,000
24-26 Ferguson St: Mlala FT and Melissa Fili to Adauris M. Torres and Juan A. Taveras, $630,000
187 Ferry St Unit 187: Wigberto and Dina E. Cruz to Yanira R. Delarosa-Jimenez and Jhovanny Guerrero-Avila, $350,000
127 Garden St: Miguel Cuevas to Nelida Leonetti, $465,000
330-332 Lowell St: R&l Partners Inc and Pentucket Bank to 330-332 Lowell St T and Domingo Taveras, $510,000
340 Mount Vernon St: Joseph R. and Linda M. Ratte to Wigberto and Dina E. Cruz, $729,000
91 Oxford St: R&l Partners Inc and Pentucket Bank to 330-332 Lowell St T and Domingo Taveras, $510,000
18 Rollins St: Idalio Guzman and Michael Reinoso to Lordysmilet Batista and Jean Delacruz-Santiago, $467,500
51 Smith St: Thomas M. and Mary C. Edwards to JMF Realty LLC, $385,000
10 Wachusetts Ave: Patricia A. Bachand to Yinette and Ana C. Fabian, $680,000
169-171 West St: DLC Phase 1 LLC to F&E Properties LLC, $800,000
METHUEN
15 Birch Ave: Rosa F. Realejo to Jonathan D. Agusto and Andre T. Harris, $525,000
462 Broadway: Methuen Council 4027 Knig to Wengs Garden LLC, $1,350,000
32 Bruce St: Cora R. Levasseur to James W. and Julie A. Mcleod, $300,000
6 College Ln: Elmano J. Rodrigues to Jancarlos Pichardo, $650,000
50 Deborah Ave: Linda M. Dunn to Steven A. Melo and Linda Houle, $440,000
1-3 Haverhill St: 6-12 Hampshire Street LLC to 1 3 LLC, $650,000
134 Meriline Ave: Rose M. Ferriera to C&A Enterprises LLC, $550,000
244 Oakland Ave: Scott Barta and Nicole Gagne to W J. Gonzalez-Martinez and Jose A. Gonzalez, $500,000
74 Pine Tree Dr Unit 74: Dennis FT and Jeanne Dennis to Roy W. Forsberg and Suzanne Stella-Forsberg, $855,000
16 Pleasant View St: Arelys A. Gonzalez to Amarilis Mendoza and Wilson R. Vasquez, $469,900
8 Vista Cir: Paul and Kierstyn Dewolfe to Jacquelin M. Cepeda, $460,000
NORTH ANDOVER
345 Berry St: Daniel J. and Jeanmarie Goudreault to Eden Alaxanian and Eric Oconnell, $680,000
15 Commonwealth Ave: Ryan and Julie Tankersley to Dikesh Bohaju and Shrijana Shrestha, $450,000
21 Fernview Ave Unit 10: Anila P. Desai to Farid Mechdoud and Loubna Mouyarden, $289,900
19 Little Rd: Leslie Lopez to Samuel S. Shields and Emma J. Frizzell-Shields, $549,900
18 Village Green Dr Unit 18: Elizabeth J. Hopkins to Panorama Inv Group LLC, $286,000
115 Winter St: Anthony J. and Joan S. Pusateri to Adrianne and Adam Ramos, $1,000,000
NORTH READING
31 Cleek Ct: Gerardi T and Jodi A. Gerardi to Bernard F. Starr and Richard R. Tisei, $1,000,000
154 Haverhill St: Joseph and Mirna Maksou to Christian and Desirea Cabrera, $687,000
200 Martins Lndg Unit 112: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Luis A. and Margaret Sousa, $524,995
SALISBURY
3 Brooks Rd: Kimberly A. Barr and Keith B. Moore to Mary E. Knight, $377,200
5 Lighthouse Cir Unit A: Karen and Richard Schneider to Joseph Levasseur, $507,500