ANDOVER 19 Avery Ln: Aftab H. and Masooma Bhaiwala to Rahul Agrawal and Ethika Tyagi, $1,200,000
70 Bailey Rd: Zhiping Shi and Jin Sun to Guruharsha and Rajeshwari Bhat, $1,000,000
81 Bailey Rd: Guy A. and Catherine Pederzani to Nicholas J. and Nicola C. Devita, $970,000
202 Brookside Dr Unit 202: Nancy Mullamphy-Marsh to Sugalesini Subramaniam, $500,000
6 Coderre Way: Jim J. Sun and Shirley J. Luo to William and Dakar Delacruz, $1,399,000
1 Francis Dr Unit 205: Zaft Arleen L Est and Beverly Elias-Stern to Stephen and Karen Naffah, $206,978
1 Hidden Way: Alexander and Katherine Mccampbell to Gideon Kojokaru and Ayelet Katz, $1,175,000
386 Lowell St: Jue Zhang and Lidong Yang to Diefei Yan and Connor Waskiewicz, $927,000
7 Ridge Hill Way: David S. and Laurie L. Samuels to Brett A. and Deandra S. Bergamini, $1,050,000
1200 Spring Valley Dr Unit F: Maureen F. Dowd to Cameron Collinge and Nishat Salsabil-Collinge, $455,000
33 Stinson Rd: Curtis W Martha LT and Tobin A. Gottfried to Edward R. Noonan, $425,000
82 Woburn St: Frank R. and Sandra J. Wellman to Derek P. and Kary L. Dirocco, $1,840,000
BOXFORD
75 Mill Rd: Aronson RT and Sheldon B. Aronson to Aaron C. Lopes and Katherine A. Rowe, $940,000
35 Towne Rd: 35 Towne Road RT and Elaine M. Ruscitti to Jamie N. and John R. Rose, $1,050,000
DRACUT
130 Arlington St Unit 7: Belcher Beverly A Est and Karen M. Smith to Christopher A. King and Hanna M. Monbleau, $330,000
81 Betty Ann Ln: Charlie Hondras T and Heather Hondras to Ipatia M. Ochoa, $800,000
28 Bonnie Ave: Cuddy 2019 T and John E. Cuddy to John Mburu, $530,000
43 Dexter Ave: Nancy Kihara and George Chege to Justin and Nicole Floranza, $495,000
59 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Ujwal and Richa B. Patel, $810,000
744 Hypine Rd: Bernardo Resto-Salgado and Kathicha Resto-Cotto to Melissa Lewis, $440,000
1485 Lakeview Ave: Coakley FT and Daniel J. Coakley to Deoclides T. Desouza, $550,000
635 Methuen St: John P. and Jennifer L. Mitchell to Gerardo and Brigitte Guarino, $580,000
615 Nashua Rd Unit 8: Catherine M. Koufogazos to Eric and Rebecca E. Boateng, $485,000
49 Parker Ave Unit 9: Kencol Int and Kenneth J. Kaiser to Fournel Desriveaux, $217,000
6 Royal Ave Unit 6: M Joyce and Marshall A. Petrie to Joan M. and Francis D. Gendron, $440,000
74 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 1: Diane M. and Scott A. Lomanto to Susan Carroll, $305,000
129 Totman Rd: Richard A. and Kathleen C. Gariepy to Xiaolan Guan and Dongxing Zha, $1,060,000
GEORGETOWN
70 North St: David H. and Margaret L. Smith to Amanda and Patrick Brown, $650,000
21 Warren St: Luke Christian RT and Albert C. Couillard to Thomas J. and Tracy M. Liguori, $880,000
GROVELAND 4 Cannon Hill Rd Ext: Caitlin E. and John M. Guilfoil to Jason A. Hill, $685,000
5 Georgia St: Teriault-Sherman RT and Marie T. Sherman to Alyssa A. and Ryan P. Lee, $600,000
141 King St: Frederic and Linda A. Beddeos to Brad W. and Heather M. Sullivan, $670,000
485 Main St: Leo V. and Terrie A. Clarke to Steven Fortin, $599,900
HAVERHILL
15 Braewood Dr: Jo Ann Thibault to Kenneth and Laura Parker, $572,500
191 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 191: Debitetto Brickett Hl RT and Mark N. Debitetto to Cameron L. and Matthew T. Dion, $450,000
281 Broadway: Noyes Charles F Est and Erick Kelly to Nery and Olivia G. Bosque, $395,000
21 Byron St: Jill Silos-Rooney to Stephanie Tevrow, $490,000
30 Casablanca Ct Unit 30: Alyssa M. Bongiorno to Mary E. Malynn, $320,000
3 Cottage Pl: Laurie Shanahan to Jacki Byerley, $429,900
38 Denworth Bell Cir Unit 38: Yovani Martinez to Joanne Fazell, $421,302
7 Dexter St Unit A: Snow Cassell LLC to Fenel and Michelle Pompilus, $470,000
358 Farrwood Dr Unit 358: Jackqueline C. and Marcos Colon to Andrew Cipriano-Galicia, $365,000
8 Hannan Ridge Rd: Jacki and Michael D. Byerley to Jessica A. and Michael R. Tomlinson, $650,000
75 High St: Buttonwoods LLP to Iglesia Pentecostal Unida, $650,000
97 High St: Nery and Olivia G. Bosque to Stephen Eromosele-Amiegbe, $640,000
731 Hilldale Ave: Lambert Ana Maria Est and George V. Lambert to Gloria T. Cromer, $200,000
49 Howard St: Walter D. Medely to JMF Realty LLC, $251,000
106 Hunters Run Pl Unit 106: Gerasimos Troumbetas to Saida Hilario, $305,000
38 Laurel Ave: Bradley Perron to Kerri A. Caponette, $397,000
132 Lawrence St: Kimball RT and Malcolm D. Kimball to Luis Genao, $555,000
186 Mill St: Catherine and Kevin Boreen to 86 Mill Street Assoc LLC, $800,000
289 Mill St: David R. and Maritza Brunelle to Brian D. Banda and Diana M. Romero, $674,000
15 Old Amesbury Line Rd: Dominic and Marie E. Gandolfo to Ueslei C. Dossantos and Barbara Dowd, $670,000
16 Pine Ave: Linda L. and Mark R. Dalton to Alba R. and Luz M. Perez, $451,000
15 Ringgold St: Roberta and Jonathan Perella to Winwin Properties LLC, $307,500
93 Rosemont St Unit 93: Betty L. Hawley to Maureen P. Obrien, $440,000
18 S Williams St: Kelly Chory to Linda M. Koritkoski, $530,000
50-52 Vernon St: Mamiko Sakurai to Genivaldo D. and Laura M. Dasilva, $650,000
LAWRENCE
47 Corbett Rd: Keshia R. Jiminian to Hansel A. Corniel-Cuevas and Fe M. Rojas-Montesino, $445,000
272 E Haverhill St Unit 23: Rosewood NT and Joseph A. Rooney to Yesmarie Castillo, $190,000
18-20 Eutaw St: Newell Farm Builders Inc to Michael Armano, $765,000
678-684 Haverhill St: 678 Haverhill St LLC to Dipti Liquors Inc, $900,000
11 Lawrence St Unit 607: Nicholas Caliendo to Harry Checo, $135,000
267-269 Merrimack St: Chris Far RT and C M. Fary-Jenkins to Jose M. Batista, $685,000
247 Prospect St: Leonardo A. Gonzalez and Sobeida R. Santos to Harold Escobar and Laura M. Escobar-Cedeno, $750,000
37-37A Salem St: Laplante Irene Est and Lisa M. Cascio to Jose A. Dejesus and Mileidy Deleon, $625,000
150 Willow St: Eridania Arias to Javier A. Santos and Jereni J. Montilla-Dejesus, $580,000
LOWELL
149 Newbury St: Karen E. Morgan to Krista and Zachary Langlois, $439,000
METHUEN
46 Ashford St Unit 8: Robert S. Celeste to Jude Jennings, $218,000
1 Ashley Ln Unit 50: Charlene A. and David Newell to Judith Lombard, $262,000
150-152 Center St: Martin Correa to Carolin E. Tejeda and Juana F. Gonzalez, $660,000
16 Central St: Lisbeth Celado to Yovani Martinez, $630,000
6 Fox Run Ln: Elizabeth M. Kramer to Bliving LLC and New Hampshire LLC, $650,000
54 Hampshire St: Glaude RT and Marilyn F. Glaude to Jenniffer N. Ramos and Pedro E. Cortes, $575,000
31 Louise Ave: Demers Joyce M Est and Sara J. Correia to Luz G. Villarreal, $545,000
40 Meriline Ave: Timothy and Courtney Gedrich to Cassandra Bernabel and Juan Carlos, $420,000
3 Orchard St: Kimberly B. Swift to Christopher J. Fernandes, $490,000
22 Ormonde Rd: Thay T. Hoac and Luan H. Nham to Sixto Figueroa, $548,000
6 Patrick Way: Timothy A. and Bonnie S. Brown to Christopher and Lindsay Reed, $956,000
28 Phonebe St Unit 107: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Henry T. and Susan L. Zabatta, $761,285
36 Rossi St Unit 36: Laila Alasmar to Yonice M. Blake-Shand and Earnest R. Shand, $505,000
22 Sevoian Dr: Darren S. and Kimberly Coco to Fadel M. Antypas, $522,500
117 Vermont St: Christopher J. Godbout to Walter M. Kiezl and Carolyn Toto, $550,000
NORTH ANDOVER
50 2nd St: Joyce RT and Justine M. Joyce to Kimberly A. Joyce and Tara E. Mulvey, $912,000
33 Alcott Way Unit 33: Ran Zhang to Peter Wieselquist and Jennifer Robinson, $555,000
22 Bucklin Rd: Kolby and Alanna M. Martineau to Angelique Muschette, $730,000
64 Campion Rd: J K Comiskey 2010 RET and Jacqueline K. Comiskey to Jesan Ataharul and Ataharul Islam, $1,325,000
148 Main St Unit F342: Brian M. Mcgettrick to Krista Jansons, $311,123
8 Mill Pond: Scalera FT and Rosemary T. Scalera to Kristen Comeau, $585,000
14 Mill Pond: Mark Gifford to Kyle D. and Jacqueline R. Moore, $374,900
71 Riverview St: Richard B. and Donna Nichols to John P. Dolan, $480,000
672 Sharpners Pond Rd: Klaus R. Schleicher and Maria J. Crespo-Schleicher to Zhenlin Li and Huibo Shang, $851,750
1 Walker Rd Unit 4: Navin and Ritu Dewagan to Marie G. and Kevin E. Rayner, $290,000
NORTH READING
67 Chestnut St: Paul J. Farrahar to John A. Corvino, $645,000
22 Crestwood Rd: Adrian A Gaspar RET and Adrian A. Gaspar to James and Michelle R. Bell, $1,105,000
13 Kingston St: Valentino Perrina to Iris A. and Kina Wilbur-Kamien, $625,240
6 Macarthur Rd: Patrick and Ilana Brickley to Leila R. Melhem and Brian T. Hastings, $860,000
11 Olde Coach Rd: Victor Shinglam-Hui and May C. Hui to Sean M. Flaherty and Stephanie A. Diperna, $1,432,000
11 Parker Dr: Shawn D Intorcio RET and John M. Intorcio to Daniel A. and Nancy B. Smith, $561,000
13 Parkview Ter: 13 Park View Terrace LLC to Frank Royce and Carol Li, $799,900
7 Shay Ln: 383 Park Street LLC to John L. Croce, $1,830,000
10 Wildwood Rd: Carolyn B. Ogren to Michael S. and Elizabeth F. Hinchion, $1,175,000
SALISBURY
151 Cable Ave: Mark Seavern to Ian and Amanda Wright, $599,000