ANDOVER
3 Andover Country Club Ln: Thanh T. Tran to Vijay Kumar and Rakhee Menon, $1,670,000
84 Cross St: William Wong and Nari Koga to Drew and Margaret Nathanson, $925,000
6 Harding St: Virginia E. Ramsey to Jonathan S. Pen and Zachary Breland, $345,310
16 High Plain Rd: Jean M. Serrano to Gordon L. Mcadams, $300,000
14 Longwood Dr Unit 1: Anh T. Nguyen and Trung H. Duong to Bradley T. and Katherine C. Eardley, $265,000
14 Morton St: Patrick and Constance Scanlon to Shapiro Ft and Kenneth Shapiro, $535,000
BOXFORD
102 Spofford Rd: Changnong Liu and Lin Zhang to Michael and Rebecca Nicholas, $1,040,000
DRACUT
21 Arbor Dr Unit 21: Joanne R. Magliozzi to D G Dirubbo RET Of 2020 and Donald G. Dirubbo, $572,000
1 Daybreak Dr: Re Legacy Investments LLC to Megan A. Kurs, $900,000
35 School St Unit 10: Richard N. and Shirley E. Ducharme to Neil D. Stamp, $243,800
GEORGETOWN
No Transactions in this Town
GROVELAND
506 Diane Cir Unit 506: Golden FT and Joseph A. Golden to Anne G. and Frank P. Powers, $430,000
HAVERHILL
44 Blossom St Unit 44: M J K Ft and Robert J. Demers to Arjun Thapa, $495,000
217 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 217: E Prokop RET and Matthew Prokop to Michael J. Esposito, $324,500
1480 Broadway: Leslie Benvenuti and Douglas C. Ellard to Terence Acosta, $260,000
28 Ferry Rd: Winter Ft and Kimberly M. Winter to Z & K Hld Lp, $750,000
54 Haverhill St: Sirois Irt and Jennifer E. Keating to Wilma N. Rodriguez, $452,000
24 Hunters Run W: Blossom Associates LLC to Christopher M. Lovely, $310,000
40 Jasper St: Matthew A. and Tobe M. Bleecker to Allison and David Kazarian, $435,500
23 Paula Ln: Christina R. Fiorito and Kenneth Trickett to Justin Mccurry and Lizah Vaillancourt, $501,000
16 Philip St: Carol N. and Kirsten D. Blanchard to Luis A. Saeteros, $640,000
53 S Central St Unit 2: Melissa Denoncourt to Kelsey E. Lyons and Jerry Ratanajit, $320,000
1113 W Lowell Ave: Yanira M. Barrera-Albeno and Boris S. Deras to Martir F. Alvarenga and Jaime G. Cisneros-Valle, $600,000
70 W Meadow Rd Unit 30: Robert Trickett to Meghan E. Obrien and Timothy J. Parow, $325,000
44 Washington Ave Unit 44: Karen Bastek to Melissa M. Valentin, $349,900
334 Washington St: Miriam D. Bonilla and Nery R. Bosque to Katherine B. Bonilla, $600,000
98 Water St: Bethany Homes Inc to Merrimack Place LLC, $1,030,000
LAWRENCE
486 Andover St: Bachir Lib LLC to 486 Andover St LLC, $495,000
46 Chelmsford St: Salas Carla Est and Antonia Salas to Cecilia Rosario, $670,000
447-449 Essex St: Salas Jordan Family LLC to Gods Good Co LLC, $1,180,000
18 Kress St: Luis and Lucy Medina to Alexis M. Baez and Emily B. Montano, $430,000
5 Wood Ln: Santo B. Valdez to Richelin S. Ramirez and Jennifer V. Suazo, $550,000
METHUEN
22-A Adelaide Ave Unit 22A: Juan C. Capellan and Gina M. Abreu to Andrei Nitescu, $325,000
15 Ayers Village Rd: Babak Sardashti to Elicer and Lisbeth Gomez, $1,300,000
19 Blake St: Bear Stearns Asset Sec and US Bank NA Tr to Esthefanie Castillo, $351,000
23 Hampshire Rd Unit 107: Matthew P. Whalen to Carolyn Summit, $257,500
10 Salem St: Craig A. Pisani to Alexander A. and Melinda M. Santos, $490,000
155 Woodburn Dr: Paul P. and Linda M. Boivin to Home Sweet Hm Soln LLC, $265,000
NORTH ANDOVER
160 Farnum St: Olson Paul A Est and Dorine L. Olson to Zhenyu Miao, $724,900
NORTH READING
6 Greenbriar Dr Unit 204: David P. and Courtney E. Macloon to Alexander Kane, $325,000
200 Martins Lndg Unit 113: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Joseph Colameta, $674,995
250 Martins Lndg Unit 103: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Ann W Mchale Ft and Ann W. Mchale, $441,605
250 Martins Lndg Unit 203: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Diane Collens, $448,835
37 Mount Vernon St: Onyx Properties LLC to Bryan Dumont and Lisa Fischer, $873,000
289 Park St: Seth Cherri Nadeau Est and Kimberly Mcghee to Hyun J. Bae and Dong S. Kim, $452,500
332 Park St: 332 Park Street LLC to Sean D. Fitzpatrick, $600,000
7 Porter Rd: Eleanora M Terenzi RET and Eleanora M. Terenzi to Joseph and Peter Aversa, $520,000
SALISBURY
529 N End Blvd: 529 North End Blvd LLC to 5 Two 9 LLC, $825,000