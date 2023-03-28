With Massachusetts and Andover facing a housing shortage, the library will hold an online forum, on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m., to explore possible solutions.
Over April the Memorial Hill Library will be hosting 24 other events according to Nicole Kramer, programing and partnership coordinator. Events will include a presentation on how to take the best photos on a smartphone and a webinar on the life cycle of seeds according to a press release from the library.
Kramer said events like these are a way to share information with the community and bring people together.
The library will hold a beginner genealogy class on April, 4 at 7 p.m. in the activity room. The class will teach attendees about strategies for documenting your family history and building your family tree. Space will be limited so registration will be required.
April will also see a continuation of the speakers series Courageous Conversations, A Rise in Hate. On Thursday April, 13, at 7 p.m., on Zoom Courageous Conversations will hold an immigrant panel discussion over zoom. The panel will explore the struggles faced by immigrants after arrival and what can be done to support them.
Courageous Conversations is a group that hosts conversations about racism, racial identity and privilege, and antiracism in the community.
On Earth Day, April 22, at 2 p.m., at Memorial Hall the library will hold an event with local gardeners to teach attendees about the Andover Pollinator Pathway and how to promote native plants and a healthy habitat.
For a full list of library events or to register for any of the listed events visit: mhl.org/calendar