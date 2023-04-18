Work is slated to begin this summer on a project that will improve people’s’ ability to access the Merrimack River.
The town of Andover is planning on constructing a boat ramp, seasonal docks and a parking lot according to a release on the town’s website. The location will be available from a public drive at 53 River Road.
There is currently no public access point on Andover’s shore to the Merrimack River.
Work will also include widening an existing dirt pathway which runs along the Greater Lawrence Technical School and replacing it with gravel. The parking section will include 24 spots with five designed for vehicles with boat trailers.
The project was approved by the Conservation Commission on March 21.
The project will also allow Andover Fire Rescue a place to permanently station a water rescue vessel. Fire Rescue currently launches from a location in Lawrence.
The project was led by Deputy Town Manager Mike Lindstrom. Lindstrom called the project “historic” and thanked the Conservation Commission as well as the Greater Lawrence Technical School, which provided the easements for the parking lot.
Construction on the project should be taking place in the next few months according to the release. Improvements to the road and construction of the parking lot will begin first. Work on the docks and boat ramp is planned for the fall, pending permits from the state.
— By Teddy Tauscher