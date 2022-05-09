The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is putting on a spring concert — “A Pastoral Palette” — at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center on May 15 at 2:30 p.m., under the guidance of newly named director David Feltner.
Feltner has previously worked as a guest composer for the orchestra during a December 2021 holiday concert, according to a press release from the MVPO.
Feltner has served as Associate Conductor and Chorus Master for Boston Lyric Opera and Cover Conductor for Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, and is also the Music Director for the Chamber Orchestra of Boston and the Nashua Chamber Orchestra.
Venezuelan born flute soloist Eduardo Gomez will also be featured in the spring concert and will perform Flute Concerto in D Major, Opus 283 by Carl Reinecke.
Gomez studied music at the Vicente Emilio Sojo Conservatory and the Simon Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas. In 1997 Gomez moved to Montreal, Canada and has since performed as a soloist with several orchestras in Venezuela and the U.S.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance by contacting Lynn Mastorakos by phone 603-257-5257 or by email at lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net
Tickets for adults are $25, seniors $20, students and teachers $10 and children age four through 12 are $5.
You can visit the orchestra’s website at:http://www.mvpomusic.org/index.php