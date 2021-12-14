North Andover-based Minco Development was chosen to redevelop the old Town Yard at Monday night’s Select Board meeting in a 5-0 vote.
The choice became clear after Procopio Companies, the other developer in the running, dropped out recently, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said.
Now, Andover officials will start negotiating the sale of the land to the developer, which is expected to raise millions for the town. Laura Gregory will be the Select Board member liaison to the negotiation process.
Profits from the sale of the property on Lewis Street will go to pay down the debt the town incurred while building a new town yard that opened on Campanelli Drive in 2019.
The long-awaited project has been in the works for years to redevelop the land that sits next to the MBTA commuter rail stop. Voters approved selling the property in 2020 and then town officials began the process to sell the land to a developer.
“We are all anxiously awaiting the board’s decision,” said Director of Planning Paul Materazzo Monday night, explaining the year-long process of whittling down plans from nine developers to two.
Town officials held many meetings to get input on what residents wanted to see from the redeveloped area.
Minco’s plan “meets so much of the vision people had when we sat down for those sessions,” said Select Board member Annie Gilbert.
Plans for the mixed-use residential show 136 apartments that range from one-bedroom to three and multiple community spaces including a dog park.
Gilbert called it “really exciting” because there would also be a community space at the bottom of Pearson Street.
Final details, including a proposed community building for the town built by Minco, will be solidified through the negotiation and permitting process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.