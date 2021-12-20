The affordable housing condo association on Lupine Road has been the biggest project to date for Andover Community Trust.
However, there’s more to come, said Executive Director Denise Johnson.
“We are excited about the momentum behind this project and we’re hoping to build on that in the really near future,” she said. “There will be a lot happening in the next year.”
She won’t give many details besides there’s two letters of intent for projects including “another single family or duplex and one much larger project.”
This past September two out of six families moved into newly built homes on what’s now called Stott Circle in Andover. The four remaining families are set to move in this winter, she said.
Stott Circle was recently renamed for Susan Stott, the founder of Andover Community Trust. She got the idea in 1990 after attending the first national Community Land Trust conference that taught her about creating affordable housing.
The six-home condo association provides perpetually affordable housing that guarantees people will only pay a certain percentage of their income for their home. It helps low-income families afford to buy homes and grow their wealth.
Adding affordable housing is also one important step in helping diversify the community, Johnson said. Of the six new homes, one will be for a family originally from Andover, another is from Methuen and four are from Lawrence, she said.
“It’s exciting to see what we’ve done and where we are headed,” Johnson said.
