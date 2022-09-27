More than a dozen Andover residents will be participating in the Jimmy Fund Walk on Oct. 2.
The Jimmy Fund Walk is a fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, according to a press release from Brodeur Partners.
In its 33-year history, the Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber. This year the participants will include Peter Beatty, Kristen Lindahl, Nancy Kendrick, Keri Tgavalekos, Amy Bailey, Eileen Connolly, James Frey, Yvonne Donovan, Leah Anciello, Jennifer Lemmerman and ten others, all from Andover.
“Throughout the past 33 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. And the pandemic didn’t stop us,” said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk in a press release. “Over the past two years, participants walked virtually and celebrated in their own unique ways. Now, we welcome them to walk the course in person. We are back, we are together, and we are stronger than ever.”
The event will include multiple distance options with a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon walks are all part of the day. All the races will finish at Copley Square. Following the walks a celebration including food, music and speaking programs will be held.
At every half mile during the course walkers will be met with photographs of patients.
To register for the walk visit: www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255.