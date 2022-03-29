ANDOVER — Town residents can expect to see clearer water coming out of their faucets soon, though it’s still a work in progress.
Starting the week of March 21, water main maintenance began from Elm Street to Punchard Avenue. The work is anticipated to last six weeks.
Coming later is a water main replacement on Argilla Road.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said this particular project is important because the Argilla water main is located near where a high number of discolored water complaints have come from.
During a town meeting on February 28, Jeffrey Crane, town water and sewer superintendent, explained the water main and other future main replacements in depth. He noted that some of Andover’s water mains, while still in good shape, were constructed in the 1940s. Crane said that they suspect the Argilla Road main is one of the larger factors contributing to discolored water in that area, because the mains around it are relatively new.
During the course of the installation Crane said, there would be temporary mains serving the residences in the area.
The Argilla Road water main maintenance will center around replacing the 8-inch main with a 20-inch main. Flanagan said this replacement would allow the town to “better meet peak demands,” and cut down on water discoloration.
“Like any water main replacement project that we are doing it will mitigate discolored water conditions in the vicinity,” he said.
Flanagan said the project will cost around $4.6 million with $2.8 million of those funds coming from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money and the remaining funds coming from the water enterprise fund. The replacement itself costs $1.8 million while the expansion costs $2.8 million.
However, Flanagan said broken mains aren’t the only factor causing residents to experience brown water.
Also causing problems are power outages at the water treatment plant. According to Flanagan, even a short outage could cause brown water. A new generator is planned, but Flanagan said the town isn’t expected to take delivery of it for another nine months, attributing the delay to material shortages.
Overall Flanagan said the number of complaints about discolored water have been going down over the years as the town slowly replaced water mains.
Crane said the Argilla water main replacement was going to be more difficult than the other main maintenance have been.
Flanagan said while he couldn’t give an exact date, they hoped to begin construction on the Argilla water main this year.