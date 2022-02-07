 Skip to main content
Neighbors gather for Winter Fest

220206-et-rsa-winterfest-03.jpg

Callan Lever, 5 of Andover cuts ice with a saw that would have been used a century ago as his brother Rowan, 8, looks on Sunday during Andover’s Winter Fest celebration at Pomps Pond.

The sun shined as families gathered Sunday for Winter Fest at Pomps Pond in Andover.

Despite the cold, there were activities for people of all ages, including ice-cutting demonstrations with 18th century tools, an exhibit of ice boats, a hockey target contest, hikes and demonstrations on how to track animals given by Zoo New England.

220206-et-rsa-winterfest-09.jpg

Craig Liversidge of Andover demonstrates ice cutting with a saw as Noah Jaquez, 5, of Lawrence, looks on Sunday during Winter Fest at Pomps Pond in Andover.

The event was hosted by the Andover Conservation Commission as a way to get people to enjoy the outdoors in the middle of winter. This came after a winter storm dumped snow on the region the previous weekend and an icy mix kept students home from school Friday.

220206-et-rsa-winterfest-04.jpg

Dylan Paige, 10, of Andover gets a kicksled ride from his father, Sean, on Sunday during Winter Fest at Pomps Pond in Andover.

