Andover, MA (01810)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 58F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.