This primary season Andover residents will be voting in Democratic and Republican primaries for either the positions of state Representative for the 17th or 18th Essex District and state senator for the 2nd Essex and Middlesex district.
The options for voters in both state House and Senate races will be slim with few candidates and even fewer challengers in the running.
For the position of state senator for the 2nd Essex and Middlesex district, incumbent Sen. Barry Finegold is running unopposed for reelection in the Democratic primary. Finegold has held this seat from 2011 until 2015, and then from 2019 until now. Finegold has also served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1997 until 2011 where he represented the 17th Essex District. Finegold works as a partner at an Andover law firm where he practices real estate, estate planning and corporate law.
On the Republican ticket for the same senate seat is former Navy SEAL and coffee chain owner Sal DeFranco of Haverhill. DeFranco, the founder of the Battle Grounds Coffee Company, is also running unopposed.
While the 2020 redistricting has changed this district significantly, Andover residents will still be represented by this 2nd Essex and Middlesex district seat.
For the position of state representative for the 17th Essex District, incumbent Frank Moran will be running unopposed in the Democratic primary. This district includes parts of Andover and Lawrence. Moran has held this seat since 2013.
There is no Republican primary candidate for the 17th Essex District.
Redistricting has led to some minor changes to this district in Andover, with it losing a small amount of land in northern Andover to the 18the Essex District.
For Democrats voting in primaries for the 18th Essex House District, which includes parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury, two-term incumbent Tram Nguyen will be running unopposed.
The Andover resident is a first generation Vietnamese-American who graduated from Tufts University and Northeastern University School of Law, and previously worked as a legal services attorney.
The sole candidate in the Republican primary for 18th Essex District will be Jeffrey DuFour. His Facebook page identifies him as a graduate of the University of Maine who works as an Information Systems and Project Management professional, and as a resident of the Merrimack Valley for “almost 40 years.”
Redistricting that followed the 2020 census has left the 18th Essex District largely intact, with only a few minor changes.
For information on how to find your voting precinct visit: sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA/WhereDoIVote