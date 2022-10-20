For more than two years, Dave Lewis has woken up each day with a goal in mind. And each day he has completed that goal, no matter the obstacle.
Foul weather and cold have proven bothersome, but neither has stopped Lewis, a 72-year-old Andover resident, from walking 10,000 steps every day.
Lewis doesn’t walk as part of any larger movement or group, and his goal of walking 10,000 steps for 1,000 days doesn’t hold any particular meaning. What carries him along is momentum.
“I walked some, but I never would have thought about it that much, but then when the pandemic started, I started walking more because that was about the only thing you could do,” Lewis said.
Within a few months of the pandemic starting, Lewis found that he was taking 10,000 steps every day. So he started setting goals — 90 days, then until Christmas and now 1,000 days.
“When you have a streak going, there is that added motivation,” Lewis said.
Lewis is often joined on walks by his wife, Prudence Barker, who has helped keep pace.
“She thinks it’s fun,” Lewis said. “She walks a lot herself but she is not obsessed with keeping the streak.”
Barker said she was skeptical of the lofty goal at first.
“He was not known for exercising regularly,” Barker said. “He has never done anything like this before. I was really proud of him.”
On a normal day, Lewis will go for a 3 mile walk into town and back. He tends to notice more about his surroundings than if he was driving. He also has used his steps to explore Andover trails.
When weather is especially bad, Lewis had two places he heads to, the parking lot at the mall and his basement.
“Quite a few loops to get some mileage,” Lewis said.
Dec. 7 will mark day 1,000 of Lewis’ challenge, but he isn’t sure he’s ready to call it quits.
“The day comes, and I think, why should I stop now,” Lewis said.