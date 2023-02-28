Andover Cares has made a donation of $20,000 to Lawrence General Hospital.
The money will help the hospital care for opioid-exposed newborns and their mothers said a press release from the hospital.
Specifically the funds will be allocated for training, education and related outreach said Ben French, director of marketing and communications at Lawrence General Hospital.
"Neonatal abstinence syndrome affects newborns whose birthing parent took or has an addiction to opioid drugs or addictive substances during pregnancy," explains the press release. Symptoms may include seizures, overactive reflexes, fussiness, excessive crying, poor feeding, slow weight gain, and problems breathing.
Awareness and early intervention result in the best outcomes continues the release.
“We are so grateful for this very meaningful donation,” said Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Deborah J. Wilson. “It is critical that our frontline caregivers have the training and support they need to provide neonatal abstinence syndrome care and this donation helps them do just that.”
The donation comes after members of Andover Cares saw how meaningful a past donation to the hospital had been said Paul Salafia, Andover Cares chairman in the release.
“The mission of your program is exactly the mission of Andover Cares,” Salafia said.
Andover Cares was started in 2015 due to concerns about the growing opioid crisis. Salafia said Andover Cares started when a group of people came together in order to raise money for addiction related causes.
“If you can intervene in a family, and give a child a chance, I knew we had to get involved,” Salafia said.
According to a press release put out by the Massachusetts Department of Health in December of 2022, there were 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022. This represents a 1.5% decrease from the first nine months of 2021.
In 2015, when Andover Cares was started, there were a confirmed 1,747 opioid related overdose deaths in Massachusetts, compared to a 2,301 confirmed and estimated deaths in 2021 according to statistics from the Massachusetts Department of Health.
Lawrence General Hospital is a nonprofit that serves the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.