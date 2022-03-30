First it was the gas disaster. Then the pandemic. Then supply chain issues caused delays in renovations.
“Everything that went wrong did, and now it’s really exciting to be back open and see people back here,” said John Ingalls, the chef and owner of Palmers.
The 27-year Andover staple restaurant finally reopened earlier this month after being closed since December 2020.
About a week into having the restaurant open again, customers who were once regulars are returning, complimenting the updates and “raving about the food as always,” Ingalls said. “It’s exciting.”
Palmers never instituted a take-out program, instead opening in the brief window when COVID-19 subsided in the summer of 2020 before the first holiday surge. Ingalls planned to use the downtime to “hibernate” and complete some much-needed renovations including a new fresh blue coat of paint, and completely redone bathrooms.
In 2020 his lease on the building was up and he had disagreements with the landlord on the possibility of renovations. However, his longtime business partner who he opened the restaurant up with bought the building and they were able to update the space, Ingalls said.
He had originally hoped that Palmers would reopen at the end of the summer 2021, complete with the expanded side patio that doubles the number of outdoor tables.
As the first restaurant to have outdoor dining, “there was usually a long wait before covid. Now doubling the size is going to make a huge difference,” he said.
However, that re-opening was pushed back because of supply chain and construction delays until January.
As they readied to open once again, Mike Bruno — Palmers’ longtime bartender who lived in Andover — died from a long battle with COVID-19.
“Mike was definitely a staple here and people loved him as a bartender and person,” Ingalls said. “It was really a blow.”
To give staff time to grieve, he pushed the planned reopening by a week. However, coming back he found the restaurant flooded completely with water coming out the back door.
A pipe burst.
It took two months to totally restore the first floor of the restaurant. Now, Ingalls is still waiting for the floor to be completed in the upstairs dining room that doubles as an event space.
But the bar and first floor service are back in business.
He also has booked entertainment for the weekends.
Palmers will slowly be reopening the upstairs when its completed and hosting parties upstairs when the staff are ready for events, Ingalls said. There will also soon be a new online ordering system, he added.
But, they will take it slow, he said. “If we are going to do it, we are going to do it correctly.”
Since opening Palmers in the original Swampscott location in 1988 and then moving to Andover in 1995, Ingalls has “done it for the passion,” he loves cooking and having a place for everyone to gather, he said.
“And I’m really grateful for the staff I have for their loyalty,” he said, explaining everyone came back to work for him. “Through the Columbia Gas disaster, through the pandemic and renovations, they stuck through it. And the night we reopened to see their faces, the happiness, the comradery, that’s what makes this fun.”