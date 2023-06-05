Andover has chosen 11 resident-submitted projects to be paid for by the town. This is the second year the town has taken ideas from residents for one-time projects to improve Andover.
Chosen projects range from $500 to around $10,000, with an estimated total cost of $53,000.
One project will install rapid flashing lights at several locations in town said Phil Geoffroy, spokesperson for the town. These lights will be installed on crosswalks signs, and when activated will turn on a flash to let drivers know pedestrians are entering a crosswalk.
The lights will be located at the crosswalk in front of Old Town Hall on Main Street, on the Central Street crosswalk at Chestnut near St Augustine and at the intersection of York and Haverhill Street he said.
The cost for the lights is $10,392.
Public drinking fountains are going to be installed in The Park at the Corner of Bartlet and Chestnut Street. The town will also be installing lights on the gazebo in The Park.
Projects must be one-time expenses and be located on town property or serve a municipal purpose.
Another project will place a public bike repair station at the Lower Shawsheen Track. Included at the stations will be repair tools and a tire pump.
Two of the projects deal strictly with signage. Ten signs will be installed at different rivers in Andover and contain information about the rivers.
Another project modifies the sign at the World War I German Howitzer in The Park. According to Geoffrey the sign will be changed to “more thoroughly convey the historical significance of the canon and the Town’s gratitude to veterans of WWI.”
The funding for the projects comes both from the town’s general budget and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The community garden located off of Whittier Court and next to the Robb Center will be getting some new plants. Pollinator friendly plants will be added to the garden. These plants will be native species that can support pollinators for three seasons in the year.
The garden is maintained by the Village Garden Club.
Game tables will be installed at the Ballardvale Playground. The town is looking to make the installation fully accessible.
In total 41 projects were submitted for consideration.
For updates on the projects visit andoverma.gov/966/Participatory-Capital-Budgeting