ANDOVER — Bill Pennington was with a group of three guys in early 1988 when the “dumb idea” of the Merrimack Valley Striders Running Club putting on a Thanksgiving Day road race was hatched.
“People thought we were crazy. They thought we were dumb,” recalled Pennington. “It was a little crazy, risky idea, but it was different. and I like different.”
About a year later, the sports fantasy film “Field of Dreams” hit the theaters, ranking 14th in box office earnings, and later receiving an Academy Awards nomination for Best Picture.
Pennington was hooked.
Among the many things Pennington took away from the film — in which a farmer hears a voice telling him to build an improbable baseball diamond in his cornfield — was don’t be afraid to take a risk and, well, be different.
“Just like the Feaster Five. Just like the baseball field in Iowa,” said Pennington. “You can’t wait for things to happen. You have to make them happen. We all need that in our lives. You never know what tomorrow will bring.”
So for this year’s Andover Days, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in front of the gazebo on Bartlet Street in Andover, “Field of Dreams” will be shown on a 20-by-20 foot screen.
“Personally, this means a lot because not only is the message a great one, but after what we’ve dealt with, with COVID keeping everyone home, it will be great seeing people with happy, smiling faces out ... together,” Pennington said.
Pennington knows what it’s like to worry about tomorrows.
He has overcome three life-threatening illnesses — bladder cancer, skin cancer and a major staph infection — all in the same year, 2015.
“That was a wake-up year for me,” said Pennington, who also created the local Run For the Troops Road Race in Andover in November, honoring those that have suffered injuries in military combat.
“I vowed that I would take more risks and preach that to others,” Pennington said. “You never know what tomorrow will bring. . . Why not build it? Maybe they will come.”
Pennington is banking on a nice showing of Andover residents for the movie, which still inspires him.
“I’ve been out there five different times to the field in (Dyersville) Iowa,” Pennington said. “On one of my trips I drove by an area that was showing the movie outside, with people sitting on blankets and chairs watching. I said, ‘I want to do that someday back home.’”
The Andover/North Andover YMCA will be participating in the event, holding Whiffle Ball games beginning at 5 p.m. The YMCA will also be offering boxes of Cracker Jacks, popcorn and other refreshments ahead of the main event.
“The day I went into the town offices to see about showing the movie was the same day of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” Pennington said. “We need more good news, more happy times. I think this movie is a positive message for all of us.”
