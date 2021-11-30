Two popular programs that will help seniors age better at home will be offered at the Robb Center next year because of a $20,000 donation from Pfizer.
The Select Board Monday unanimously accepted the donation that will pay for the town to offer the Aging Mastery and Matter of Balance programs. The programs were both developed by the National Council on Aging to help seniors learn about adjusting to life as they age.
“They are such popular programs, my biggest concern is not having enough space," said Jane Burns, director of Elder Services.
The Andover Senior Community Friends, a local nonprofit that raises money for Elder Services programs, received the donation from Pfizer in the pursuit of raising money for the new center. However, they reached out after the capital campaign had closed, so town officials at the center gave them a variety of avenues to direct the donations, said said Paul MacKay, chairman of the Council on Aging.
"I think the Andover Senior Community Friends would love to develop relationships with enterprises, such a Pfizer for programing at the Robb Center and other programs for our senior citizens in Andover. This is one of those first indications that the business community would be interested in sponsoring such an endeavor," said MacKay.
The Andover Senior Community Friends are very thankful for this donation and other community support, said Dana MacKay, president of the organization.
More information on how to sign up for the programs will be in the Robb Center's January newsletter and at andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services.
