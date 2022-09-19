Anne Defelice, of Andover, admires the flowers she cut during West Parish Church's annual Hydrangea Day in West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover. 9/17/22
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Lucy Frey, of Andover, cuts the stem of flowers during West Parish Church's annual Hydrangea Day in West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover. 9/17/22
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Beth Rufo, of Andover, searches for the perfect flower to cut during West Parish Church's annual Hydrangea Day in West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover. Pre-cut stems in vases where also available for sale across from the church. 9/17/22
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
centerpiece
PHOTOS: Hello Hydrangea!
Photos by Tim Jean
It was all beautiful blooms at West Parish Church's annual Hydrangea Day in West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover on Saturday.
Members of the community were invited to the free event to bring their clippers and grab a few stems for the 100+ year-old plants.
Pre-cut stems in vases were also available for sale across from the church.