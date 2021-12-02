Members of the Andover Preservation Commission, Ballardvale Historic District Commission and The Andover Center for History and Culture annually recognize people and organizations across town for preservation work.
This year the committee awarded 10 preservation projects awards, including five awards geared to preservation in the Shawsheen Village Historic District in honor of the neighborhood’s 100th anniversary.
Exterior preservation award winners
- of Andover for the Glebe House barn built circa 1850 at 25 Central Street.
- for the Pettingill-Ballard House built between 1820 and 1822 at 104 Main Street.
- Lewis for the Towel House built in 1910 at 10 Porter Road.
- of West Parish Cemetery for the West Parish Garden Cemetery Arch built in 1908 at 128 Reservation Road.
Sympathetic addition award winner
- Berinato for their home built in 1974 with a barn built in 1850 at 48 Clark Road, house.
Shawsheen Village exterior preservation winners
- Trust for the Post Office Building built in 1920 at 342 North Main Street.
- or the Shawsheen School built between 1923 and 1924 at 18 Magnolia Way.
- Jeanne Schinto for the Hall-Kenney House built between 1919 and 1920 at 53 Poor Street.
- Alagero for the Clifford & Arline North House, built between 1922 and 1923 at 13 William Street.
- Dee for the Hacker House built in 1922 at 7 Windsor Street
For more information for each property is available on the preservation website at preservation.mhl.org.
