Residents submitted 51 ideas for the upcoming town budget from fixing sidewalks to sprucing up landscaping to adding to Memorial Hall's Library of Things.
Some ideas were lofty, like adding a community building in Ballardvale or installing a public sculpture that doubles as a public bike rack that allows people to borrow bikes. Other ideas were more modest, including a wireless hotspot for local organizations to borrow that would cost about $150, according to one resident.
Each one-time project can cost up to $10,000. A group of town employees from a variety of departments who would not typically be involved in the budget process are set to choose the resident-requested capital improvement projects.
The town pledged $20,000 in the budget to fund these projects, but the ideas could likely be funded by other parts of the budget or planned for in future years, said Assistant Town Manager Patrick Lawlor.
"People recognize their project might not get funded, but they are excited to participate and have the opportunity to share their ideas," Lawlor said.
Some ideas like equipping the town's parks with WiFi were already planned, Lawlor said.
The requests were also important feedback for other ideas already in the works, he added, including one request for a splash pad, which is in the plans for the Town Yard redevelopment.
The committee had its first meeting and is currently focusing on evaluating the cost to determine the feasibility of these projects and deicing if we can use existing departmental funds
"The committee is also looking at what benefits the most amount of people because they want these dollars to do the most they can, so they are coming up with an evaluation tool to score these projects based on how many people will benefit from the actual projects," Lawlor said.
"We are really exciting about this, some projects would would cost $150 to millions of dollars. That's why it's great we have an interdepartmental committee to help determine the costs and score the potential use," Lawlor said.
The projects are to be chosen by the committee in February and implemented in the spring, Lawlor said. The town also plans to set aside $30,000 in the upcoming budget for resident-requested projects, he added.
"We've added a lot of engagement opportunities in the budget process from expanding committees to having the participatory capital budget projects, and it's exciting to see how people get involved," Lawlor said.
