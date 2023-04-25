A group of local climate activists have brought an article to Town Meeting this year looking to bring climate action to the forefront of the town’s priorities.
Article 28 on this year’s warrant would sign the town onto a non-binding sustainability resolution.
Kate Margolese, who represents Andover WECAN, the group petitioning for the resolution, has said previously the resolution includes actions the town would be signing on for, including to advocate for and take advantage of state programs; to promote actions for residents and business; to prioritize reduction of town greenhouse gas emissions; to adopt nature based solutions and to develop a climate action plan.
More than three dozen other towns in Massachusetts have similar resolutions Margolese said.
WECAN has been working with the town to help promote sustainability she said. The group helped to create the position of sustainability coordinator and co-hosted the Andover Climate Summit.
The article hopes to align the town’s priorities with the state’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
The petition has received unanimous approval from the Select Board, School Committee, Andover Green Advisory Board and Conservation Committee.
The resolution has also received support from many local groups including Andover Community Trust, the Andover Garden Club, Greater Andover Indivisible, the Andover High School Environmental Club and Walk Bike Andover.
“I just think the scope and scale of climate issues and everything that is involved with aligning ourselves with state initiatives requires not just groups of people working behind the scenes, it really requires engaging residents community-wide in a conversation,” said Select Board Member Annie Gilbert at a board meeting in August when the resolution was first presented. “One way to do that is to bring this statement in front of Town Meeting and giving people the opportunity to express support, or not.”
Residents will also be voting on three articles to install solar panels on the roofs of Bancroft Elementary and the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool. These measures are placed as articles 30,31,32 and 33.
Also on the warrant is an article which will fund a plan to look at biking and walking in Andover.
Article 27 will take $40,000 from the Transportation Network Company Fund for an Active Transportation Plan according to the Finance Committee’s report. The plan will look at bicycle and pedestrian movement to help make biking and walking safer and more comfortable in the community.
The Transportation Network Company Fund collects money from ride-sharing companies. The passage of this article will not impact the tax bill.
Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road at 7 p.m. The meeting will continue to the following days if necessary.