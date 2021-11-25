The annual Andover Firefighter’s Santa Parade is at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 28.

The annual kickoff to the holiday season returns to Andover this year after pausing due to the pandemic last year. Santa is expected to make a special visit on a firetruck.

Questions about the parade can be sent to andoversantaparade@gmail.com.

Also, Andover Fire Rescue is organizing a food drive in partnership with Bread & Roses of Lawrence through Dec. 12.

Donations of nonperishable food items can be made at the Andover Fire’s Central Station at 32 North Main St. Bread & Roses has specified bottled water, canned goods and pasta are most needed.

