The Andover Coalition for Education’s Scarecrow Festival returns to Andover this October, for its 10th anniversary.
From Oct. 15-29, scarecrows will return to Main Street. The event will also include a scavenger huntsaid Jennifer Srivastava, director of ACE — a nonprofit organization that works to support programs at Andover Public Schools.
The festival begins on Saturday, Oct. 15 and brings with it a new free event, said Srivastava. It’s called the Scarecrow Family Fest and will last from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Hall on Oct. 15. Srivastava said it will include activities for kids and light refreshments.
“The idea behind this family event is to highlight many of the grants that ACE has supported over the years in the schools,” Srivastava said. “We are trying to bring our grants to life and have them be fun and for kids to have these hands on experiences and also for our community to understand the impact that ACE is having in our schools.”
One of these grants was for new school books at elementary schools across the district.
“We realized that we needed to update all the literature we had in our classroom libraries to be quality, diverse, books,” Srivastava said. “We live in a very diverse community and we realized that our books were not windows and mirrors of our students.”
The event will also include a way for parents to see their donations.
“There is a pumpkin patch in each of our elementary schools and our pre-school,” Srivastava said. Families can make a $10 donation and name the school that they want a pumpkin to be added to said Srivastava.
“We are seeing some great participation from the community,” Srivastava said.
She said the goal for the event is to raise $50,000.
“We are just very proud of the fact that this has become such a beloved Andover tradition and we have lots of business that have been supportive of us since we started this ten years ago,” Srivastava said.
ACE hopes to have almost 100 scarecrows this year, according to a press release.
To learn more about ACE visit: www.aceandover.org