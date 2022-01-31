Andover’s newly released school budget has two top priorities: Reducing extra costs for families and strengthening social emotional learning in the district.
Superintendent Magda Parvey unveiled a nearly $96 million school budget that includes reducing bus and extra circular fees and added math and engineering teachers. The overall budget meets many of the requests from the district, she said. and the budget is within the guidelines set by the Town Manager, only increasing by 3.68%, which is less than the requested limit of a 3.75% increase, Parvey said.
The budget reduces bus fees for students in grades 7 to 12 from $300 to $200. The district is not required to transport those students, which is why there is the fee. However, allocating more money for buses would save those families money for the next year, Parvey said. The official bus fees would be set after the budget is approved at Town Meeting.
The budget also adds more money for extracurricular activities across the board with $65,000 going to performing arts and another $130,000 for athletics. These baked-in costs to the budget would alleviate extracurricular costs for middle school families across the district, Parvey said.
The board members welcomed and highlighted these particular changes, especially as they’ve worked to decrease the costs for families in years prior, including paying for full-day kindergarten, which only happened recently.
“There’s always costs in having children, we always know that. But to the extent we can reduce that in a public education system I think we can garner goodwill,” said Paul Murphy, a board member.
Also in the budget, Parvey aims to add more structure around social emotional learning. This includes a 2-year contract position paid through federal funding for a social emotional learning coordinator who could better streamline the district’s efforts, Parvey said. There is also money in the budget to start changing the middle school schedule to allow for more social emotional learning time during the school day, she said.
The budget also adds math coaching for kindergarten through eighth grade, turns the part-time engineering teacher into a full-time position and revamps the math curriculum.
