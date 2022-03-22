ANDOVER — After more than 500 days, Andover's Instructional Assistants have a contract again.
School Committee members passed a motion ratifying a deal with the union at a recent meeting, after a protracted negotiation process, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two parties' struggling to find common ground.
The committee and union went back to the negotiating table last school year before having to call in a state mediator in the spring of 2021. That mediator ultimately sent the educators and district officials to a fact-finder, who released her report just before February break.
The new contract stands for 3 years from September 1, 2020 until August 31, 2023. However due to municipal law, the pay increase can only be retroactively paid for fiscal year 2022, which covers the current school year.
The rate of pay for IAs the first year will range from $16.61 to $26.88. The second year of the contract will range from $18.88 to $27.43, while the rates for the third year will range from $19.26 to $28.60 per hour. The new contract will also recognize experience at other institutions and factor that into how pay is calculated.
Also during the meeting, superintendent Magda Parvey, who joined the district in June 2021, gave an update on the preliminary budget and her mid-term goals. According to Parvey, the schools budget for fiscal year 2023 would total around $95 million with $77 million of that going to personnel costs.
Parvey also laid out her academic goals for the next fiscal year. Her initiatives included “expanding coaching and instructional support for math K-8, begin curriculum development process across grades and content areas, implement a new middle school schedule to enable increased core academic time and additional focus on social emotional learning” and “expand support for students with emotional and behavioral needs.”
Parvey said another focus would be to “improve back office effectiveness and efficiency.” Parvey said part of this would include the re-purposing of a school accountant position and improving transparency when it comes to transportation.
The committee also approved a field trip to Atlanta, Georgia for a DECA event and competition.
Saying goodbye
Committee members also shared farewells and their appreciation for the two outgoing committee members.
“I have served with Shannon (Scully) and Paul (Murphy) during their full tenure on the committee during some very difficult times, both those that we took on proactively and those that we could not have ever imagined, I think, when any of us signed up to serve." said Susan McCready, chairperson of the committee. "I just wanted to take a minute to thank you for your service to the community for the last six years, that went far beyond attending a couple of business meetings each month,”
Reporter Madeline Hughes contributed to this report.