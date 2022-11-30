Residents will head to the Collins Center at Andover High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the second Special Town Meeting this year.
The goal of the meeting is to decide whether or not to authorize around $16.4 million in funds for the West Elementary Shawsheen Preschool project. The project’s budget was originally set at $151,661,968, but has risen due to what the school calls economic factors.
The original total for the new funds was higher, at around $19 million, but has since been whittled down.
According to the school’s website, the town is currently asking residents for around $14.5 million from an annual tax increase of about $63 for the average value single-family home. The project will also be funded by two other sources, almost half a million in West Elementary feasibility funds, and $1.4 million from free cash.
Joel Blumstein, chair of the building committee for the projects, has previously said that if the articles fail to pass, the project will incur further delays, which he said would lead to greater costs.
For more information on the building project visit the Andover Public School’s website.