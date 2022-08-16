Select Board members at a recent meeting voted to adopt a Complete Streets policy — a way of approaching all forms of transportation from cars to feet — when working on new road projects.
Complete Streets is a state program that asks towns and cities to prioritize safety, comfort and accessibility for all forms of transportation, including walking and biking, when they develop new infrastructure. The program aims to expand transportation options and “promote more livable and equitable communities.” State funding is available for municipalities that successfully pass a plan and complete a number of other steps.
Deputy Town Manager Mike Lindstrom said new wording in the Andover policy will be more binding after feedback from residents. The next step is state approval.
Complete Streets will allow the town to be eligible for up to $400,000 for construction projects.
“I am glad to see a change with the stronger language because that was a message we got loud and clear at the last meeting,” said Select Board Vice Chair Laura Gregory.
Town governance
Also during the meeting, Jon Stumpf, chair of the Town Governance Committee, gave a presentation about his group’s work. It included reaching out to residents and employees and looking at the form of government in other towns.
Stumpf said they tried to determine the strengths and weaknesses in Andover’s current government.
Their report, which was issued in December 2021, recommended the retention of open town meetings and included 18 different recommendations. Stumpf said they are in the final phase of their committee, which involves working with the Select Board and reviewing their report.
Sheila M. Doherty, town moderator, who was involved with the committee, has previously proposed a Special Town Meeting to vote on the Town Governance Committee’s suggestions.
Water usage
The ongoing drought was also discussed during the meeting with Town Manager Andrew Flanagan reporting that Andover was doing well and thanked residents for their help in voluntarily reducing water usage.
“Nothing has had to be mandatory,” said Flanagan.
Flanagan added that in a previous drought a few years ago the number of discolored water reports numbered around 200, while during this period they had only received 10.
The replacement of water mains has been a contributing factor Flanagan said.
“The board’s commitment to replacing water mains in really historic increments, as it has been during the past several years, has really been making a difference,” Flanagan said.