North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Occasional rain. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.