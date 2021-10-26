Town Manager Andrew Flanagan got a 2% raise Monday night by a unanimous vote of the Select Board.
His new salary is $218,280.
Each of the board member commended his work over the past year. Member Dick Howe attempted to raise Flanagan's salary 3%, but other board members declined the higher number.
“I completely agree with Dick with the performance of the Town Manager, he did an excellent job… Having said that, I’m comfortable with a 2% raise," said member Annie Gilbert.
Others agreed, including member Alex Vispoli who said he was comfortable with a 2% raise because that was in line with what other town employees received.
The board also approved new voting precincts for residents that more evenly distributes voters between various polling places. Once the precincts are solidified and submitted to the state, town officials will send out updated polling location information to voters. The new precincts will be in place for the town election in March.
The board also heard from members of the Commission of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, who presented the commission's strategic plan. The members are moving ahead with creating working groups that will address equity and inclusion in various parts of the town.
The commission is currently seeking people who will serve on the various working groups that focus on community activities, leadership, youth, hiring, communications and data collection.
