After Town Meeting passed an amendment requiring this year’s Jerry Silverman fireworks funds to be spent on biodegradable fireworks that have eco-friendly packaging, it was unclear if there would be any July 4 fireworks at all.
At Town Meeting Fire Chief Mikesfield said he wasn’t aware of any fireworks that would meet these requirements.
However last week the Select Board voted to keep the show on. The vendor will be using fireworks for the show that are almost entirely biodegradable.
Select Board Annie Gilbert added that the town will be in compliance at very least with the “spirit” of the amendment.
The amendment was brought forward by a resident who lives near where the fireworks are set off and was concerned about plastic she had found long after the show. The amendment passed 152 votes to 103.
Matt Shea from Pyrotecnico, the company responsible for the firework show, said there is no official biodegradable certification for fireworks shells.
But Shea said during the last few years they have used multi-shot devices that do have plastic and ceramic pieces. He said going forward they will use fireworks shells that are made of paper maché and will be about 98% biodegradable
“That’s about as good as we are ever really going to get,” Shea said.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the DPW will clean up the site and any property that residents think is impacted.
He said the show cost the town $22,295 in 2022.
The town will also be asking the vendor to make next year’s show use biodegradable materials, to the extent that it is possible.
The fund is named after Jerry Silverman, a town official, educator and volunteer, who used to raise the funds to pay for the fireworks show.
The show will take place on July 3 at the Andover High School according to the town.