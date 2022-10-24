The Select Board has voted to retain Town Meeting as Andover’s form government.
The vote came during their last meeting on Oct. 17, after the Town Governance Committee recommended the retention of Town Meeting.
Select Board Chair Alex Vespoli said that only the board’s vote was required for the decision because it didd’t represent a change. Vespoli added that some recommendations from the Governance Committee will require a Town Meeting vote and others won’t.
Other recommendations include electronic voting, and not allowing other town facilities to be rented during the night of Town Meeting.
At past meetings some residents have voiced concern with Town Meeting, citing low attendance compared to the town’s population.
Annie Gilbert, Select Board member said at the meeting that she had looked at participation in towns in Massachusetts that used a town council system, another option for town government and found that councilors often ran unopposed or ran in elections with little turnout.
“There wasn’t a lot of engagement in a lot of these place,” Gilbert said.
The Governance Committee was commissioned to find ways to improve the towns government including looking into its form.
The committees full reports is available on the town’s website.