Seniors in Andover who receive the circuit breaker income tax credit when filing their Massachusetts income tax return will be eligible to receive a property tax exemptions on their February 2023 tax bill.
The exemption will not impact any tax bills issued before December 2022.
In addition to receiving the circuit breaker income tax credit when filing 2021 Massachusetts income tax returns, applicants must also have owned and occupied their Andover property as their residence for the last 10 years and have been 65 years of age as of December 2021, with a joint applicant being at least 60.
Applications for the tax exemption are due to the assessor’s office by by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
The application is available at: andoverma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11168/FY2023-ANDOVER-MEANS-TESTED-EXEMPTION-APPLICATION?bidId=
Applications are also available at the Senior Center and assessor’s office.
It will ask that applicants attach both their Massachusetts income tax return and their circuit breaker tax schedule Form CB.
The amount that will be exempted is determined annually by the Select Board, but is required to be between 50% to 100% of the circuit breaker income tax credit the applicant received the previous year. However Town Assessor David Billard said that the Select Board has always elected to go with 100% and tends to make the decision at the end of November or early December.
The exemption comes as a result of an article originally passed during the 2018 Town Meeting and renewed for five years at the 2021 Town Meeting.
While the exemption still needs to be approved by the state, Billard called the approval “imminent” and a “formality.”
For information on eligibility for the circuit breaker tax credit visit:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-senior-circuit-breaker-tax-credit
Anyone with questions on the tax exemption can contact the Andover Assessors’ office at 978-623-8930 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email assessor@andoverma.gov