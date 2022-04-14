The Special Town Meeting is expected to take place May 17.
The Special Town Meeting is a result of a citizen petition that calls for "accountability and transparency" in the town and contains six warrants to be discussed at the meeting.
Rather than have two separate meetings Select Board Chair Chris Huntress said the town will hold the Special Town Meeting and the regular Town Meeting May 17 and 18.
The annual Town Meeting had previously been tentatively set for June 11.
The Special Town Meeting was successfully petitioned for by Andover resident Mike Meyers, who collected more than 200 signatures.