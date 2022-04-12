A petition calling for a Special Town Meeting on “accountability and transparency” with more than 1,000 signatures was presented to the Select Board, during their most recent meeting, on April 4.
The petition, submitted to the board by Andover resident Mike Meyers, includes 6 proposed warrants for discussion. The articles call for a range of actions, from the reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to enacting the prohibition of nondisclosure agreements by the town.
Similar versions of five of the six articles had been previously submitted by Meyers and were discussed at the regular Select Board Meeting on April 4.
Select Board Chair Chris Huntress said the petition for the special meeting is likely to succeed, since only 200 verified signatures are required and Meyers submitted more than 1,000.
Huntress said it would be unusual for a Special Town Meeting to be scheduled so close to the annual Town Meeting.
The last Special Town Meeting was on June 19 in 2019 and was scheduled in response to the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.
“The 1,200 signatures has been an overwhelming success on our part to and the community of Andover for effectuating change,” said Meyers.
According to a press release written by Meyers, “The petition is the work of a grass-roots coalition of Andover activists, educators, parents, behavioral health professionals, and other voters who are requesting a dedicated forum to debate and decide on the articles.”
If enough of the signatures are verified successfully, Huntress said the town will have until May 19 to hold the Special Town Meeting. He estimates the meeting will cost $30,000-$40,000.
The annual Town Meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 11.