With the state primary fast approaching, Andover residents can vote early by mail, early in person or in person on Election Day. The town clerk’s office must receive mail-in applications no later than Aug. 29. Primary day is Sept. 6.
Acting Town Clerk Patrick Lawlor said at a recent meeting that the town has received about 2,000 applications to vote by mail, and about 400 ballots went out that day. Lawlor asked residents to return their ballots as soon as possible in order to address any possible issues stemming from the use of postal services.
Ballots received in the mail can be returned three ways. They can be placed in a secure drop box at Town Office, 36 Bartlet St., brought to the second floor clerk’s office or mailed.
The deadline to register to vote is Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. That can be done online or at the town clerk’s office.
Early in-person voting begins Saturday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 2, at the Town Offices. Early voting will take place at the following times:
Aug. 27 and 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.
Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at these locations:
Precincts 2, 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be voting at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road.
Precincts 1 and 3 will be at the Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court.
Precinct 4, 4a, 5 and 6 will vote at the Wood Hill Middle School, 11 Cross St.
The following positions will be voted on in the primary:
- Representative in Congress
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Secretary of State
- State Treasurer
- State Auditor
- Governor’s Council
- State Senator – 2nd Essex
- State Representative – 17th Essex, 18th Essex
- District Attorney
- Sheriff
For more information on voting in Andover visit the town website.
Register to vote online at sec.state.ma.us.