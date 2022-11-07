Taking a walk down the Sacred Heart Reservation trail in Andover can now serve as story time as well as the usual escape from the indoors.
The Conservation Department has installed a StoryWalk along the trail. To keep reading, walkers must hike down the trail to find the next page.
The pages are scattered across a path that includes a boardwalk and gentle loop about .15 miles long.
Marisa Browning-Kamims, conservation land manager said the goal of the installation is to get people outside and “incorporate education into a hiking experience.”
She said the trail is in the perfect location due to its proximity to downtown and Penguin Park.
Browning-Kamims said she looks for stories that have a wildlife or natural resource angle to them. The current book is “Bats at the Beach.”
Parking for the trail be found at Penguin Park, 76 Burnham Road.
The Conservation Division has recently been doing a number of other programs to get kids outside, including a partnership with South Church, where kids have volunteered for projects. They have also done nature walks and spoken to classrooms about Andover’s wildlife.
Browning-Kamims added this is the first time they have done a StoryWalk.