Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church will host its two-day Greek Food Festival on Sept. 10 and 11.
The festival will include a live Greek band and a number of traditional Greek foods including cookies known as Koulourakia. Voula Danas is in charge of making pastries for the festival and said they have made over 2,500 cookies for the festival. Danas added that they are traditional Greek cookies made of butter, eggs and sugar.
Also on the menu, said Danas is roast lamb — “always a favorite,” — beef and chicken Souvlaki, meat on a skewer); Moussaka, a lasagna-like dish made of roasted potatoes and vegetables; spinach pie and lamb gyros with cucumber sauce.
The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 10 and from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11
The church is located at 71 Chandler Road in Andover.
Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church is also in need of volunteers for the event. To sign up visit andoverorthodox.org/events.