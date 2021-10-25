Andover middle schools have transformed pumpkins big and small into their favorite fictional characters.
Each homeroom middle school class was tasked by their school librarians to create the characters. Then the winning pumpkins from each middle school are set to be on display at Memorial Hall Library starting Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The district-wide middle school contest was sponsored by the schools' parent-teacher organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.