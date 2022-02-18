After fixing up a Toyota Prius, the automotive students at Greater Lawrence Technical School handed the keys over to a veteran.
The students fixed up the car in partnership with Second Chance Cars, a Concord-based nonprofit that awards affordable donated cars to working people. Dan Holin, Executive Director, of Second Chance Cars was at the school to present the car with the students.
The nonprofit prioritizes giving cars to veterans. Now, Manuel, Desire, and their 4-year-old daughter Nivicari, smiled as they looked upon the new family car Thursday morning at the school.
