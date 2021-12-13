In March of 2020 when nearly everyone was abruptly sent home because of the pandemic, pets began to nose their way into their owner’s workdays and Zoom calls.
One High Plain Elementary School teacher, Cindy Girard, decided to incorporate her furry friend into lessons for her first graders.
“She’s been such a great little teacher assistant for me. It’s so fun to see my students light up when they see her,” Girard said.
The teacher’s pet, Rosie, already won $5,000 for the MSPCA at Nevins Farm when Girard entered her into the Petco Love competition. Now, Rosie has advanced — which could win the Methuen animal rescue an additional $25,000 in the competition that rewards a rescue pet’s former shelter.
Girard adopted Rosie in the summer of 2019 after another one of her dogs died. She had been looking for a small dog and she saw Rosie’s photo on the MSPCA at Nevins Farm website and immediately knew Rosie was her dog.
Rosie had been rescued from a home in New Jersey where authorities found more than 200 dogs being mistreated and kept in cages, Girard said. Rosie was traumatized and required special attention, and Girard was required to visit her multiple times over a two-week period to solidify the adoption. But it worked.
After being adopted, Rosie was quiet and reserved, but also a comfort to others, Girard said.
That’s why after seeing other dogs across social media helping students, Girard decided to incorporate Rosie into her own lessons. She films Rosie and uses an application to have the dog speak to students for phonics and reading lessons.
“It kept them totally engaged. They looked forward to doing the work all the time,” Girard said.
And the lessons weren’t limited to only Girard’s classes — Rosie helped out all the first graders.
Last year when most students came back for a hybrid school year Girard was teaching remote students and brought Rosie to school with her. Passing students in the hall, they would cheer for Rosie, Girard recalled.
Now that Girard has students back in her classroom full-time Rosie can’t come visit as often, but she does show up virtually for the students.
“Especially during remote, these kids have been through so much over the past three years. Anything that can make them feel better is terrific,” Girard said.
Voting ends at 1 p.m. Dec. 15. To vote visit petcolove.org/love-story/Rosie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.