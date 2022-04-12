Fifteen years ago Caroline Hamilton was a kindergartner in Elliott Jacobowitz’s music class. At the time she was just another one of Jacobowitz’s students. However in 2007 a tumor known as a Pediatric Low Grade Astrocytoma (PLGA)was found in Caroline’s brain. A tumor that was inoperable and incurable.
In response her mother Sarah Hamilton did the only thing she felt she could, she started an organization to raise money for cancer treatments. “I just had this intense need to make a difference,” said Hamilton. The organization is called Team Chickaroo, named after a nickname of Caroline, and every year it participates in the Jimmy Fund Walk. A walk dedicated to raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Like many of Caroline’s teachers Jacobowitz joined the team and participated in the walk the first year, however he didn’t stop after one or two years. More than a decade later and after retiring from his job as a teacher, he is still participating every year.
In the beginning Jacobowitz would walk the half marathon version of the event, which Jacbowitz said required him to spend weeks worth of training. “I wasn’t somebody who did a lot of walking,” said Jacobowitz. For the last two years Jacobowitz said has participated in the 3 mile version, but he will either do the 5k(3.1 miles) or 10k(6.2 miles) walk this year.
Jacobowitz said has been able to keep up his passion for the team partially because cancer is something that has personally affected him. “I have lost a number of friends and family to cancer,” said Jacobowitz. Jacobowitz said he also enjoys the chance to do some good.“I have enjoyed the fact that being on the team gives me an opportunity to do something for other people,” said Jackobowitz
Hamilton said Caroline is doing very well, though she has yet to have a break in treatments or surgeries over the years.
Since 2007 Team Chickaroo has managed to raise over 1 million dollars in money towards PLGA research. Hamilton said some of this money has gone towards a clinical trial which Caroline was part of.
“I see that if she were diagnosed now as opposed to 15 years ago the treatment options are so much different and there is so much more knowledge of this disease than there was. I know in my heart of hearts that we had a role in that,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton also lost her brother to cancer, something she said made her realize that there was more work to do.
In addition to the walk Team Chickaroo also raises money with a golf tournament and something she calls a Mom Prom. According to team Chickaroo's website that involves “Nearly 200 women of style will travel by party buses and limos from throughout the Merrimack Valley and Boston's North Shore and Metro-West suburbs to the Merrimack Valley Golf Course in Methuen, MA!”
At the beginning Hamilton said Jacobowitz was just Caroline's music teacher. “He hardly knew us,” said Hamilton. Despite this Hamilton said he was one of the first people to sign up and after more than a decade he hadn’t stopped. “He is such an inspiration to me,” said Hamilton.
“At the end of the walk I reach out to my team and thank them, but he always thanks me,” said Hamilton.