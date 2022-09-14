Not long after Jewish communities marked the 50th anniversary of the first female rabbi in the United States, Temple Emanuel in Andover welcomed Rachel Reef-Simpson, their first female cantor.
Similar to a rabbi, cantors in Reform Judaism are ordained and act as co-clergy with rabbis, in addition to singing and performing a number of task, said Reef-Simpson.
“They basically do everything a rabbi does and with a specialty in music,” said Ellen Dreskin, a mentor of Reef-Simpson’s, who used to train cantors.
“I believe people can connect through music and their spirituality through music in a much broader sense. I think people can connect to one another, to each other by joining together in song, and I think that music is a universal language,” Reef-Simpson said. “It speaks to people of different belief systems, to people of different denominations.”
Dreskin said the first female cantor was ordained a little before the first female rabbi and there wasn’t as much pushback, but that the addition of female cantors had a large impact on the field.
“To have female camaraderie, colleagues, I think it changes the field,” Dreskin said. “People were ready to hear something new.”
Reef-Simpson grew up with faith but it hasn’t always been connected to music or her career.
“I had a long history of being very connected to my Jewish community growing up. I went to Jewish state school, I went to Hebrew high school and went to synagogue regularly on Shabbat,” Reef-Simpson said.
Reef-Simpson began her career in musical theater. She worked as both a performer and as a director and voice teacher in Boston and the surrounding communities. But she said it was the death of her father that put her on the path to becoming a cantor by combining her faith and her music.
“After that I started going to temple every week to say Kaddish, to say the mourner’s prayer for my dad and that was what brought me into synagogue life again,” Reef-Simpson said. “It wasn’t until after my father died that the two points came together, my faith and my music and started opening up a whole new journey for me.”
There was also a female cantor at the temple where she was going.
“I had never really seen or been moved by a female cantor before,” Reef-Simpson said. “I grew up in a more traditional background where rabbis and cantors were only male.”
Now Reef-Simpson uses her music skills to connect with and move others.
“To me music is a way to connect with people,” Reef-Simpson said. “Sometimes a prayer text may not speak to you but the music will move you in an important and really resonant way, it will touch your soul in ways that are much deeper.”
Dreskin said singing and working as a cantor is a different kind of job.
“I think that when other folks do their jobs, their head and their heart might be somewhere else where their hands are doing their job, and I think for a singer or an instrumentalist that you can’t separate what you are doing from your entire person,” Dreskin said. “You must have an emotional connection to what you are singing.”
Dreskin said that while this is important for any musician, it is particularly important for cantors. Dreskin said to sing as a cantor requires a connection with your faith.
“I don’t mean take it all literally, but you need to be connected to it personally in order for you to to able to share that with others,” Dreskin said. “You have to approach singing, particularly this kind of singing with your whole self.”
Reef-Simpson added that it was an honor to enter into a community that is embracing female leadership.
“The congregation has been around for over a hundred years and I think that it is really important that, especially in our times now that woman are recognized for having an equal role in leading congregations and in leading the world,” Reef-Simpson said.