Temple Emanuel of Andover has named Rachel Reef-Simpson as their new cantor.
Reef-Simpson has served as the cantor of several congregations in Massachusetts already and as a chaplain, according to a press release from the temple.
“Cantor Rachel impressed the Cantor Search committee with her musical talent, beautiful singing voice, familiarity with both Reform and Conservative worship styles, and her ability to work with all ages from preschoolers to adults,” said Gerri Weiss, chair of the search committee. “She is most excited to work on the bimah with Rabbi Chaiken, get to know our members, and become an important part of our community, while honoring our traditions, and presenting creative ideas for worship through music.”
Reef-Simpson started the position July 1, joining Rabbi Max Chaiken as the spiritual leaders of the congregation.
“I first met Cantor Rachel early in my career, and I am very excited to collaborate with her as we lead Temple Emanuel into our second century. Temple Emanuel is a vibrant home for Jewish life in Andover and the Merrimack Valley, and together we will honor the traditions of the congregation while moving toward a bright future,” said Chaiken.